Zelensky accused Russia of deliberately delaying the export of Ukrainian grain

the ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, accused this Friday to Russia of “deliberately” delaying the export of cereals from Ukrainian ports destined for countries in Africa and Asia.

“Today, more than 150 boats they are lining up to fulfill contractual obligations for the delivery of our agricultural products,” Zelensky said in a video.

“It is an artificial queue. It only came about because Russia is deliberately delaying the passage of ships,” she added.

Zelensky did not specify the cause of the delay, but listed the countries affected by these delays: Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Lebanon, Iraq, China, Bangladesh and Indonesia.

Ukraine exported “about three million tons of food” less due “to the Russian slowdown,” he criticized.

“Russia is doing everything possible so that at least hundreds of thousands of these people will become forced migrants, who will seek asylum … or starve to death,” he said.

On July 22, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement mediated by Turkey and supported by the UN to resume the export of Ukrainian cereals blocked by the war.

Another agreement signed at the same time also guaranteed Moscow the export of its agricultural products y fertilizersdespite Western sanctions.

But Russia has criticized the pact and has denounced without evidence that most grain exports went to Europe and not to poor countries, where they are most needed.

The UN said yesterday that it is vital for developing countries that the grain agreement between Ukraine and Russia be extendedalthough the latter considers that the part that should be favored has not been applied well and that if this is not resolved there is no reason to prolong it.

The agreement, signed on July 22 for an extendable period of 120 days, has allowed the export of eight million tons of grain and other food in shipments that departed from three Ukrainian ports through the Black Sea, according to data released today by the UN, which mediated the settlement.

“The initiative has helped stabilize and therefore lower food prices in the world,” the organization said.

However, the Russian ambassador to the UN headquarters in Geneva, Gennady Gatilovcriticized the agreement yesterday at a meeting with journalists in Geneva.

He argued that the part related to Ukraine’s exports “is working”, but the one that should also facilitate exports of grains and fertilizers from Russia “has been left behind” especially because the products of this country cannot reach Europe due to the sanctions.

He indicated that the high prices of policies to insure cargo are also an obstacle.

The agreement – if it is not prolonged – should come to an end in the third week of November. The UN considers that this would have disastrous effects on food prices, which after reaching historical peaks in the first months of the war in Ukraine, fell in recent months (-8.6% in July, -1.9% in August and -1.1% in September).

However, the prices of raw materials, such as corn and wheat, are rising again due to the uncertainty that there is about the continuation of the departures of ships from the Ukrainian coast.

