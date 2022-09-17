Zelensky accused Russia of torture and compared the Izium massacre with Bucha

Ukraine’s President Volodimir Zelensky speaks during an interview with Reuters, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in kyiv, Ukraine September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

The President of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelenskyaccused Russia of torture and compared the situation so far revealed in Iziumone of the liberated cities in the region of Kharkivwith which they met their soldiers in Bucha after the withdrawal of Russian troops.

“It is premature to advance figures on the people who have been buried there. Investigations are still ongoing”, affirmed the Ukrainian leader, in a message broadcast by video, according to the portal UKrinform.

However, according to Zelensky, “there are clear signs of torture, humiliation and humiliation of the population. Furthermore, there are indications that Russian soldiers who were in the vicinity of that place fired simply for fun on those graves”.

So far about 4 have been located.40 graves in the vicinity of Iziumin the area liberated by the Ukrainian troops from Kharkiv.

According to Zelensky, the Russian troops would have incurred “atrocities” comparable to those revealed in Buchathe town on the outskirts of kyiv, where hundreds of bodies of civilians with signs of torture and apparently executed were found in April.

Ukraine, backed by a UN commission and international investigators, accuses Moscow of war crimes in that town on the outskirts of the capital.

The Ukrainian outlaws reported yesterday that they have discovered ten torture chambers in the Kharkiv territoriessix of them in the city of Izium, another two in the city of Balaklia, one in the village of Hrakovo, in the Chuhuiv district, and one in the city of Vovchansk.

According to the regional authorities, in Izium, the torture chambers were located on the territory of the district administration, the local police, in the building of the security service, the prosecutor’s office, the center for the provision of administrative services and in the recruiting office.

The head of the United States diplomacy, Antony Blinkaccused Russia this Friday of acting in a manner “horrible” after the discovery of the bodies buried in mass graves near Izium pointing out possible war crimes.

Russia is acting in ahorrible way and is seen and repeated every time the Russian tide recedes from parts of the territories it occupied in Ukraine. You see what it leaves in its wake”, the US Secretary of State told reporters.

In another order, he also stated that Putin under ‘pressure’ over China and India concerns about Ukraine.

“I think what you’re hearing from China, from India, reflects concerns around the world about the effects of Russian aggression in Ukraine, not just on the Ukrainian people,” he said.

And I add: “I think the pressure is increasing on Russia to end the aggression”.

A UN mission in Ukraine will go to Izium

The human rights mission that the UN has deployed in Ukraine will visit the town of Izium to verify the information related to the discovery of more than 400 graves, after the withdrawal of the Russian Army as a result of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

“Our monitoring mission in Ukraine is following these allegations and will organize a visit to Izium to determine the circumstances of the death of these individuals.”, said in Geneva the spokeswoman for the UN Human Rights Office, Liz Throssell.

Among the main information that this mission will seek to collect is whether the victims were military personnel or civilians; and whether they were killed, died during hostilities, or died of natural causes that were also the result of lack of medical care, he explained.

