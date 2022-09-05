Zelensky accused Russia of using the Zaporizhzhia plant as a nuclear weapon

From the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky

From the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyassured that the Russian Army uses the nuclear plant of Zaporizhzhia as a weapon, according to what he declared in an interview with the US chain ABC News.

“You see, they occupied our nuclear station, six blocks. The largest in Europe. It means six times Chernobyl; means the greatest danger in Europe”Zelensky stated, before adding that this “means they use nuclear weapons.”

In this sense, the Ukrainian president asserted that there should be no military personnel: “There should be no military equipment in the territory. There should be no plant workers surrounded by people with guns,” he added.

A Russian service member holds a weapon on the top of a military vehicle in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, located in southeastern Ukraine, has been the target of several bombings in recent weeks. kyiv and Moscow have criticized each other for attacks in the vicinity of the nuclear plant, while Russian troops are currently occupying the site.

United Nations has constantly warned of the danger of fighting in the Zaporizhzhia region due to the possibility of a catastrophe there. Currently, inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are on the premises to assess and monitor any damage.

This Saturday, the director general of the IAEA, Raphael Grossireported that the plant had been disconnected, although it could receive electricity through a reserve line.

Zelensky explained that is not considering a controlled shutdown of the plant to prevent radiation leaks due to the country’s energy dependence on this infrastructure, especially in the face of winter.

“I know that the Russians would like the reactors to be disconnected from the Ukrainian network to connect it to the Russian network, but we do not agree with these ideas,” he said.

The Director General of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi

An IAEA mission toured the plant on Thursday and some experts have remained there awaiting the publication next Tuesday of a report by the UN nuclear watchdog.

Last week, Zaporizhzhia was cut off from the national grid for the first time in its history after transmission lines were cut, causing power outages across Ukraine, although emergency generators were running for vital cooling processes.

“I remain deeply concerned about the situation at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. This has not changed, but the continued presence of the IAEA will be of the utmost importance in helping to stabilize the situation,” explained the director general of the UN agency, Rafael Grossi, in a statement on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the IAEA said on Saturday that the remaining inspectors noted that one reactor “was still operating and producing electricity both for cooling and other essential safety functions on site and for homes, factories and others via the grid”the agency said.

