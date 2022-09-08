Zelensky announced that Ukraine reconquered several towns near Kharkiv

FILE PICTURE: The Ukrainian flag at a bombed school in Kharkiv (REUTERS/Vitaliy Gnidyi)

the ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskysaid on Wednesday that the kyiv troops recaptured from the Russian forces several settlements in the region of Kharkivin the northeast of the country.

“This week we have good news from the region of Kharkiv,” Zelensky said in his daily speech, adding that “now is not the right time to name those settlements, where the Ukrainian flag has returned.”

In an evening video address, he also thanked Ukrainian artillery troops for what he said were successful attacks on Moscow forces in southern Ukraine.

According to The Guardian, Ukraine has launched a surprise counterattack in Kharkiv, which has put Russian forces to the test. An official representing the Russian-controlled Donetsk People’s Republic said Tuesday that Ukrainian forces “surrounded” Balakliia, an eastern city of 27,000 situated between Kharkiv and Russian-occupied Izium.

“Today, the Ukrainian armed forces, after a long artillery preparation… began an attack on Balakliia,” Daniil Bezsonov said on Telegram. “At the moment, Balakliia is in an operational encirclement and within the firing range of the Ukrainian artillery. All accesses are cut off by fire.

FILE PHOTO. Firefighters work at the site of a residential building hit by a Russian military attack, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine. September 6, 2022 (REUTERS / Sofia Gatilova)

He also added that a successful Ukrainian offensive would threaten Russian forces in Izium, a strategically important city that Russia has been using for its own offensive in eastern Ukraine.

Unverified images circulating on social media on Wednesday showed what appeared to be a Ukrainian soldier posing in front of a Balakliia entrance sign.

According to CNBCSeveral analysts said that Russia’s redeployment of troops from eastern to southern Ukraine to defend against Ukraine’s counteroffensive has likely allowed kyiv to carry out the counterattack around Kharkiv.

For its part, the UK Ministry of Defense reported that multiple simultaneous threats from Ukraine stretching over 500 kilometers would test Russia’s ability to coordinate operational design and reallocate resources between multiple force groups.

The ministry said that in the past 24 hours there has been heavy fighting on three fronts: in the north near Kharkiv, in the Donbas in the east, and in the south of Kherson Oblast.

