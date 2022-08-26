Zelensky called on the IAEA to act quickly to protect the Zaporizhzhia plant from the risk of a global radioactive disaster.

The emergency protocols at the nuclear plant worked, but Zelensky recalled that if the alternative generators had not been activated, there would have been a radioactive leak. “Russia has put Ukraine and all Europeans in a situation where we are one step away from disaster”

The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenskywarned this Thursday that “every minute spent by Russian troops at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant increases the risk of a global radioactive disaster”, for which he urged the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and other organizations to move “much faster” to protect these facilities.

Zelensky recalled that the plant was disconnected this Thursday from the Ukrainian power grid “for the first time in history”, after an escalation of tensions in the area in which both parties blame each other for carrying out bombings.

The Ukrainian president pointed out that, On the part of kyiv, “everything possible” is being done to prevent “an emergency scenario”, but he admitted that it may not be enough: “It does not only depend on our country” he added.

“It can be done in a matter of days, before the occupants bring the situation to an irreversible point. And it is easier to do it now than later, when the wind begins to spread the radiation throughout Europe, ”he said.

Meanwhile, the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterreswarned on Wednesday about the “dangerous escalation of violence” that exists in certain areas of Ukraine, including the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, where there are already warning signs that anticipate self-destruction in the event of an accident.

Guterres, who visited Ukraine last week and saw first-hand progress in key aspects such as grain exports, told the UN Security Council that “the fighting shows no sign of ending”, despite progress in humanitarian aspects.

The head of the United Nations was “deeply concerned” about the situation in the Zaporizhzhia plant, controlled by Russian forces. “Any action that could endanger the physical integrity or safety of the plant is unacceptable.”, he expressed.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) He asked to send a mission to these facilities and Guterres trusts that it will be “as soon as possible”, for which it is necessary that the Ukrainians and Russians reach some kind of agreement.

Guterres also expressed his concern about the treatment inflicted on prisoners of war and advocated clarifying what happened in Olenivka, Donetsk.where fighters from the Azov battalion, an ally of kyiv in this conflict, were executed at the end of July.

The UN announced the sending of a mission to “establish the facts”, as the secretary general put it. “This mission must be able to carry out its work freely,” Guterres claimed, who hopes that his envoys can visit all places and collect all the testimonies they deem appropriate.

