Zelensky confirmed the defeat of Putin’s troops in Lyman: “The city has been completely liberated”

Ukrainian troops show that they have recovered Lyman and remove Russian flags from public buildings

The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, announced this Sunday that the city of Lyman, located in the Donetsk region and the gateway to neighboring Lugansk, in the east of the country and territory occupied by Russia, is “completely liberated”. from noon.

“Since 12.30 Lyman is completely clear. Thanks to our military, our soldiers. Glory to Ukraine,” declared the head of the Ukrainian state through a video posted on Telegram.

The Ukrainian Army intends to turn the conquest of Lyman into the “opening of a road to Donbas”, as announced yesterday by the spokesman for the military forces of the Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Army, Serhiy Chereviy.

kyiv soldiers seized from Moscow the territory located in the Donetsk region



Some of Putin’s troops are believed to be trapped in Lyman, a major logistics hub, after being encircled by Ukraine’s lightning advance. They face either having to surrender or fight their way out, in a move that would likely see them suffer huge losses.

This past Saturday, the Russian Army spokesman, General Igor Konashenkov, confirmed the withdrawal of Russian forces from the city. “Since there was a threat of encirclement, the allied troops were withdrawn from the settlement towards more advantageous lines,” Konashenkov explained at a press conference collected by the TASS agency.

Ukrainian troops pose for a photo in Lyman, Ukraine, in this image released on social media on October 1, 2022.

The city was used by the Russian Army as a vital transportation hub. There, according to Ukrainian estimates, around 5,000 Russian soldiers remained surrounded on Saturday, the largest siege on a Russian contingent since the beginning of the war.

Konashenkov has not confirmed exactly how many Russian soldiers remained in Lyman and limited himself to pointing out that the breaking of the Ukrainian siege has resulted in the death of some 200 troops under the orders of the kyiv government, without giving further details.

The seizure of Lyman is a key victory for kyiv, since it is an important railway hub in the annexed Donetsk region.

Reacting to the Russian withdrawal from the city, the leader of the Russian Republic of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, urged Moscow to use “low-power nuclear weapons” and make decisions without taking into account “the Western-American community.”

international justice

Following Russia’s official annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Friday, Ukraine announced that it will turn to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), “urging it to deal with this case as quickly as possible.”

The Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, also indicated that he was going to “sign Ukraine’s candidacy with a view to an accelerated accession to NATO”, a decision supported by the United States and Canada.

“We strongly support the entry into NATO of countries that want to join and can contribute their capabilities,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

On Friday night, Russian President Vladimir Putin closed a day of ceremonies after the annexation of four Ukrainian territories: the separatist regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, and those occupied by Russian troops (Zaporiyia and Kherson).

“Victory will be ours!” Launched the president to the applause of thousands of supporters, gathered in the Red Square in Moscow and waving Russian flags.

The leaders of the European Union and NATO condemned this annexation, which they described as “illegal”.

In New York, the UN Security Council considered a resolution condemning the “pseudo-annexations”, but it was immediately blocked by a Russian veto.

President Joe Biden affirmed that the United States and its allies “will not be intimidated” by Putin and warned that NATO will defend “every inch” of its territory.

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, however, warned that this territorial adhesion makes the end of the war “practically” impossible.

