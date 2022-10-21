Zelensky denounced that Russian troops mined an important hydroelectric dam in Kherson (EFE)

In his usual daily message broadcast on social networks, the Ukrainian president Volodimir Zelensky denounced the Russian troops for having mined a dam of a major hydroelectric plant located in the region of Kherson. This area, in the south of the country, is currently under the control of Moscow troops.

“According to my information, the aggregates and the dam of the Kajovka hydroelectric plant were mined by Russian terrorists,” the president said on Thursday.

Zelensky also warned of the serious consequences that an attack there could have since, due to its location, its destruction would affect the water supply from the Dnieper River to the Crimea. The peninsula’s Canal del Norte “will just disappear,” he explained.

A satellite image of the dam on the Dnipro River, in Nova Kakhovka, Kherson (Reuters)

The Kajovka reservoir has a total area of ​​2,155 square kilometers and was built in the 1950s, in the 20th century. The North Crimean Canal is the main source of water supply for the peninsulamainly in its arid zones.

That is why the president called for the attention of the international community: “Now everyone in the world must act with force and speed. Such a terrorist attack on HPP Kakhovka will mean exactly the same thing as the use of weapons of mass destruction. The consequences for Russia should be corresponding.”

The president warned that an attack on the dam could have devastating consequences and be “a large-scale disaster.”

He also alluded to the principle of preventive response to security threatswhich assured that “it must finally become one of the basic principles of international politics.”

On the other hand, he used this fact to, once again, refer to the weak situation in which the army led by Putin finds himself, in what he considers to be one more example of his failure on the battle front.

Surrender of Russian soldiers in Kherson



“If Russia is preparing such a terrorist attack, if it is seriously considering such a scenario, it means that the terrorists are clearly aware that they will not be able to keep Kherson, but also the entire south of our country, including Crimea,” he said.

In addition to this denunciation, in recent weeks, the Kremlin has resumed its bombing throughout the country, with a particular focus on civil buildings and strategic infrastructure.

Thus, it has managed to destroy 30% of the country’s power plants and has left more than 1,100 cities and towns deprived of service. These offensives have forced the authorities to work against the clock to restore the supply and to order restrictions on the use of energy from this Thursday.

Multiple cities in Ukraine were left without power after critical civilian infrastructure was hit by Russian missile strikes (REUTERS/Roman Baluk)



“Do not turn on unnecessary electrical appliances. Please limit your electricity consumption and do not use those devices that consume a lot of energy. It is very important that consumption is as conscious as possible, and thus the stabilization blackout schedules will be shorter,” Zelensky announced on Wednesday.

To carry out these deliberate attacks, Russia used “suicide” drones provided by the system of Iran. So far, Ukrainian troops have managed to shoot down 223 Shahid 136 kamikaze drones, which create panic among the population as they have an explosive charge and can hover over their targets before launching themselves at them.

The Iranian drones that destroyed buildings in kyiv (REUTERS)

This Thursday, the United States warned of the presence of the regime’s military in the Crimean peninsula that are providing assistance to Russian troops to launch the drones. This complaint came after the round of sanctions that the UN, together with the United Kingdom, imposed on five Iranian people and three entities for their support of Moscow, and after NATO’s declarations, in which they indicate that this cooperation alliance is a violation of United Nations resolutions.

