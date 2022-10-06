Zelensky invoked San Martín and Bolívar at the OAS: “Which side would you be on in this war, who would you support?”

The President of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelensky, spoke this Wednesday at a meeting prior to the start of the LII period of sessions of the Organization of American States (OAS)

The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, spoke this Wednesday at a meeting prior to the start of the LII session of the Organization of American States (OAS) and asked the member countries to help his nation in the war against Russia, as he believes the liberators would do Simon Bolivar o Jose de San Martin.

“On which side would Simón Bolívar be in a war like this that Russia unleashed against Ukraine, who would San Martín support, who would Miguel Hidalgo support?”Zelenski wondered when intervening remotely in the dialogue of the heads of delegation with the permanent observers, prior to the start of the assembly.

“I think they wouldn’t support someone who takes on a smaller country like a typical colonizer, someone who constantly lies and doesn’t call a war a war,” he replied before adding that they wouldn’t support someone who “leads people to poverty through prices and energy crises, both artificial and waging war against civilians”.

Zelensky was grateful for the opportunity to speak in that space, just as his country was in a defining phase of its war against Russia for its country’s independence.

“Russia sent this army to our country to make us their colony, as in the time of empires. But millions of Ukrainians defend their freedom and their country, and Russia will not allow those unjust times to return. We have no doubt that we are going to win the war, daily victories and dozens of liberated cities prove it”, said the Ukrainian president.

The Ukrainian president acknowledged that, in some of the countries that are part of the OAS, “the Russian vision of the war is dominant” and stressed that it is “false.”

“Russia spends billions of dollars on propaganda and projects that create illusion, but I ask you to look at the facts in Ukraine. Look at what is happening from the point of view of everything that the great American continent has gone through, from the point of view of its people’s struggle for independence, from the point of view of the reasons for which their national heroes fought.” said the president.

Later, he thanked those countries that have “strongly” supported Ukraine, although he did not refer to any of them directly.

However, he asked them to maintain it and increase it “at various levels”, the first of them in international organizations, “especially the UN General Assembly”, where he urged them to vote in favor of the initiatives promoted by Ukraine.

The second of them is the national order, since he asked for “integrity” from the States that are part of the OAS so that they “do not allow their economies to be used to finance a criminal war.”

“Do not associate with those who will inevitably be condemned by the international communityZelensky claimed.

Finally, he asked “ordinary people” to spread “the truths of the war and the deaths caused by Russian aggression.”

Before concluding his speech, he said goodbye by proclaiming “long live freedom” in Spanish.

