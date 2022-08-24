Zelensky promised that Ukraine will fight to the end against the Russian invasion

Zelensky showed his support for the regions now controlled by the Russians, such as Kharkiv, “a proud region that will soon be rid of that evil that has nothing but artillery and missiles”

Ukraine will fight “until the end” against the Russian invasion without making any concessions or compromises, Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky said Wednesday in a message for his country’s Independence Day, which also marks the six months of the invasion. Russian.

“We don’t care about the army they have, we only care about our land. We will fight for her until the endZelensky declared in a video.

“We have stood firm for six months. It’s hard, but we have clenched our fists and fight for our destiny”, he added.

“For us, Ukraine is all of Ukraine. The 25 regions, without any concession or compromise, ”she assured.

“What is the end of the war for us? We used to say peace. Now we say victory. We are not going to try to get along with Russian terrorists,” Zelensky said.

For the politicianIn these six months we have changed history, the world and we have changed ourselves. Now we know for sure who really is our brother and friend, and who is not even an acquaintance”.

kyiv authorities have banned any public gathering from Monday to Thursday in the capital and the governor of the Kharkiv region has ordered a curfew from Tuesday night to Thursday morning.

At the same time, he said, “the whole world has found out who the Ukrainians are… No one else will say about Ukraine: it is somewhere, near Russia.”

He stated that Ukraine has managed to revitalize “the entire continent. Europe goes out to the squares. Europe introduces harsh sanctions. Europe unanimously recognizes that Ukraine is a future member of the European Union.”

Likewise, Zelensky showed his support for the regions now controlled by the Russians, such as Kharkiv, “a proud region that will soon be rid of that evil that has nothing but artillery and missiles”, he promised. He also expressed his support for the Crimean peninsula.

In the first hours of the national holiday, cities like Kharkiv o Zaporizhzhia y Dnipro were shaken by strong explosions, local authorities said.

The US embassy in kyiv also warned on Tuesday that Russia was preparing to intensify its bombing “in the coming days” and asked its citizens to leave the country as soon as possible.

Ukrainian servicemen inspect a tank while visiting an exhibition of destroyed Russian military vehicles and weapons, dedicated to Independence Day

Since the withdrawal of Russian forces from around kyiv in late March, the fighting has been concentrated in eastern Ukraine, where Moscow slowly gained ground before stalling, and in the south, where Ukrainian troops say they are carrying out a slow counteroffensive. .

The kyiv authorities have prohibited any public gathering from Monday to Thursday in the capital and the governor of the region of Kharkiv ordered a curfew from Tuesday night to Thursday morning.

