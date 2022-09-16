Zelensky revealed that they discovered a mass grave with more than 440 bodies in Izium, one of the recovered cities

A destroyed residential building in Izium (REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy)

the ukrainian president, Volodomir Zelenskydeclared on Thursday that a pit common in Izium after the city was retaken from Russian forces.

Serhiy Bolvinov, the chief investigator of the Kharkiv region police, told Sky News that forensic investigations would be carried out on all the bodies. “I can say that it is one of the largest burial sites in a big city in liberated (areas)… 440 bodies were buried in one placeBolvinov said.

“Some died from artillery fire… others died from air strikes“, said. Thousands of Russian troops fled Izium last weekend.

Zelensky blamed Russia and compared the discovery to what happened in Bucha, outside the capital kyiv, in the early stages of the invasion by Russian forces in late February. Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Russian forces of committing war crimes in Bucha.

Others of the destroyed buildings in Izium (REUTERS / Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy)

“We want the world to know what caused the Russian occupation,” he said without giving details about the number of people buried or the causes of their deaths.

The investigation began and “We will have more verified and clear information tomorrow”Zelensky added in his daily video message.

Zelensky visited this Wednesday the city of Iziumwhich served as a base for Russian troops in Kharkiv, in the north-west of the country, and was taken up as part of the Ukrainian counter-offensive in that region.

Several Ukrainian media, including the agency Ukrinform reported the trip of the Ukrainian leader, who has rarely left kyiv since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

Zelenski participated in a ceremony in which the Ukrainian flag was raised in Izium and congratulated soldiers who had taken part in the liberation.

The act, which began with a minute of silence in honor of the fallen soldiers to retake the city, was also attended by the Vice Minister of Defense, Hanna Malyaras well as several senior representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, promised on Wednesday “the victory” of his people from the strategic city of Izium (AFP)

According to the Defense Ministry, in the course of the counteroffensive, more than 300 places in the northeastern region, from which Russian forces have almost completely withdrawn.

Izium, about one 45,000 inhabitants Before the start of the war and some 120 kilometers southeast of the regional capital, Kharkiv, it was of crucial importance to the Russian troops, who controlled the towns leading to the Lugansk region from there.

After the withdrawal of the Russian forces, the Ukrainian Army took control of Izium last September, 10th.

