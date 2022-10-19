Zelensky said that the Iranian drones used by Russia are a symbol of its “military and political failure”

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky (AFP)

Los iranian dronesused massively in recent days by Russia to attack Ukrainian energy infrastructure, they are a symbol of the “military and political failure” of the Russian troopsUkrainian President Volodimir Zelensky declared on Tuesday.

“The fact that Russia asks Iran for help is the Kremlin’s recognition of its military and political failure,” Zelensky said in his daily speech posted on social media.

More than a thousand Ukrainian towns are deprived of electricity due to Russian bombing, which, according to Ukraine, destroyed 30% of the country’s power plants in just over a week.

“Currently, 1,162 localities (…) are without electricity,” said the spokesman for the emergency services on Tuesday, Oleksandr Jorunzhyiafter Russia returned to attack energy infrastructure in the morning.

“Since October 10, 30% of Ukrainian power plants have been destroyed, leading to massive outages across the country,” Zelensky said on Twitter.

In recent days, Russia has carried out some “190 bombardments with missiles, suicide drones and artillery in 16 Ukrainian regions,” Jorunzhyi said.

In that offensive, 70 people were killed and 240 wounded, it added.

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, which Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian-made Shahed-136 drone, which was shot down near the city of Kupiansk, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in the Kharkov region , Ukraine, in this image distributed on September 13, 2022. Strategic Communications Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

“Iranian drones”

The Iranian Shahed, which Russia has renamed the Grant-2has an explosive charge and can hover over their targets before launching themselves at them. They can be launched in quick succession from platforms. Their characteristic A-shaped design makes them easy to identify.

Russia has also used these aircraft in other parts of Ukraine in recent weeks. to attack urban centers and infrastructure such as power stations.

Attacks in central kyiv had become a rarity in recent months after Russian forces failed to take the capital early in the war. Last week’s attacks were the first explosions to be heard in central kyiv in months, and put the city, as well as the rest of the country, on edge as the war neared its nine-month mark.

Iran is reinforcing its commitment to supply weapons for Russia’s assault on Ukraineaccording to US and allied security officials, by secretly agreeing to send not only attack dronesbut also from what some officials described as the first Iranian-made surface-to-surface missiles intended for use against Ukrainian cities and troop positions.

Ukrainian authorities show a Russian drone with the words: “For Belgorod”

The increased flow of weapons from Tehran could help offset what Biden administration officials say have been huge losses of Russian military equipment since Moscow invaded the country in February, and a rapidly dwindling supply of precision-guided munitions. the type used in last week’s attacks on multiple Ukrainian cities.

An intelligence assessment shared in recent days with Ukrainian and American officials maintains that Iran’s arms industry is preparing a first shipment of Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar missiles, two well-known Iranian short-range ballistic missiles capable of hitting targets at ranges of 300 and 700 kilometers, respectively, two officials briefed on the matter said. If carried out, it would be the first delivery of such missiles to Russia since the start of the war.

In August, the same officials identified specific Iranian drones, the Shahed series and the Mohajer-6, which Tehran was beginning to supply to Russia for use in Ukraine. The remains of both types have been recovered, analyzed and photographed by Ukrainian forces in recent weeks. It seems that Russia has repainted the weapons and given them Russian names.

(With information from AFP)

