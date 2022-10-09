Zelensky warned that attacks like those in Zaporizhzhia will not go unpunished: “They will have to be held accountable before the law and the people”

Volodimir Zelensky (via Reuters)

The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, warned this Sunday that bombings such as those launched in recent days against Zaporizhzhia, in southeastern Ukraine, with dozens of deaths, will not go unpunished.

“From the one who gave this order to all those who executed it. They will have to be held accountable. Safely. Before the law and before the people”, Zelensky writes in a message on Facebook, which is collected by Ukrainian agencies.

The president laments: “Again Zaporizhzhia. Again ruthless attacks against civilians. In residential buildings, in the middle of the night. 12 deaths are already known. 49 injured in hospital, including 6 children”.

Zelensky speaks of “absolute pettiness“, of “absolute evil” and describes the Russian troops as “savages and terrorists”.

Previously, Anatoly Kurtev, secretary of the Zaporizhzhia city council, had reported on Telegram that the death of at least 17 people as a result of a Russian night missile attack against the city, as well as 40 hospitalized, 35 of them in moderate severity.

According to Kurtev, about twenty houses and about fifty multi-storey buildings were damaged in the attack, as well as four educational centers.

Zaporizhzhia was already the target last Thursday of an attack with S-300 missiles that left at least 19 dead, according to the latest balance from the authorities.

In addition, on the 30th, Russian troops launched a missile attack against a humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhzhia that has already claimed 32 lives, after yesterday the death of one of the wounded who remains hospitalized was known.

The bombings of this Sunday occur the day after a huge explosion, blamed by Moscow on a truck bomb, on the Crimean bridgewhich connects Russia with this southern Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014.

The concrete bridge, built at great cost by order of Vladimir Putin to link the annexed peninsula with Russian territory, is used to transport military equipment to the army fighting in Ukraine.

If Ukraine were to blame for the Crimean bridge fire and explosion, it would be a slap in the face for Moscow that such a crucial piece of infrastructure far from the front line could be damaged by Ukrainian forces.

But the Ukrainian presidential adviser Mijailo Podoliak pointed to a “Russian clue” as the cause of the explosion, noting that it would be the result of an internal struggle between the FSB (Russian secret service) and the Russian military.

