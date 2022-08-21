Zelensky warned that Russia might try to do something “particularly cruel” on Ukraine’s independence day

They fear an onslaught by Russian troops on Ukraine’s Independence Day (Franco Fafasuli)

The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenskywarned this Saturday that next week, when his country celebrates the Independence DayAugust 24th, Russia may try to do something “particularly cruel”

“We must be aware that this week Russia may try to do something particularly nasty, something particularly cruel ”, Zelensky said while noting that it would be “as in any other week during these six months, Russia did the same thing all the time: disgusting and cruel”.

The president asked his citizens for strength in the face of a possible escalation of the attacks by the Army russian.

“We must all be strong enough to resist any enemy provocation, as long as necessary so that the occupiers answer for all their blows and terror, for Kharkiv and Donbas, for Azovstal and Nikolaev, (…) for Bucha and Irpin, for all the cities Zelensky urged.

In this regard, the Ukrainian president he begged citizens to stick together because “one of the tasks” of Putin is “humiliation”.

“One of the “key tasks of the enemy is to humiliate us, the Ukrainians, devalue our abilities, our heroes, sow despair, fear, sow conflicts,” he specified.

Next week “is very important for all of us, for our country. Our Flag Day, our Independence Day is ahead. The commemoration of the veterans of the war for the freedom of Ukraine is being advanced,” Zelensky said in his usual evening speech released by official media.

He recalled that during these last six months Moscow has committed “cruelties” constantly.

Las Armed Forces of Ukraine warned on Thursday that Russia was concentrating a large number of anti-aircraft missiles near the borders and in the occupied territories. “The threat of a massive bombardment of the Ukrainian territory (…) is obvious,” said the Armed Forces Communications Office in a message published on Telegram, in which they indicated that said concentration was due to the arrival of the special day of UkraineAugust 24th.

Likewise, Zelensky explained that this week kyiv will celebrate Independence Day because “it is a very important day” and “is ahead”. “We will remember our legends – this is and will be a Ukrainian tradition,” she said.

August 24, apart from commemorating Independence Day, will mark half a year of the war in Ukraine, since Russian troops began their attacks on Ukrainian territory on February 24, the day Putin decreed the “operation special military.

(With information from EFE and Europa Press)

