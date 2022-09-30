Zelensky will formally request accelerated accession of Ukraine to NATO

From the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

President Volodimir Zelensky announced this Friday that Ukraine was going to sign an application for accelerated accession to NATOa few minutes after Russia formalized the annexation of four occupied Ukrainian regions.

“We took a decisive step by signing Ukraine’s candidacy for accelerated NATO membership,” Zelensky said in a video posted on social media.

Zelensky has explained in a speech that he wants it to be an “accelerated” process. In his opinion, Ukraine has already shown that it is fully compatible with the standards set by NATO for its enlargement, after months of mutual collaboration.

“We take a decisive step by signing Ukraine’s application for accelerated access to NATO,” the president reported through his Telegram account.

The Ukrainian president assured thator will he negotiate with Russia while Vladimir Putin is in power, shortly after the Russian president asked Ukraine to cease hostilities.

“Ukraine will not negotiate with Russia as long as Putin is the president of the Russian Federation. We will negotiate with the new president,” Zelensky said, in an online video, shortly after the Kremlin formalized the annexation of four Ukrainian territories.

The President of Russia at the signing of the annexation of the occupied Ukrainian territories

Zelensky noted that “de facto” Ukraine is already on the way to becoming a member of the Atlantic Alliance and has demonstrated its “compatibility” with its military standards, which are “real” for kyiv both on the battlefield and in interaction with his allies.

“There is mutual trust, we help each other and we protect each other. This is the alliance,” she stated.

In view of this, Ukraine will present its application this Friday so that its accession is also a reality “de iure”in a process “coherent” with the value of kyiv when it comes to protecting its partners and by the urgent procedure.

Zelensky met this Friday with the National Security Council, on a day in which Putin signed the annexation treaties with the four occupied Ukrainian regions, which represents approximately 15% of the extension of Ukraine.

The passage of the Kremlin occurs after referendums not recognized by the international community were held between September 23 and 27 in those territories.

PUTIN SIGNED THE ANNEXATION OF OCCUPIED TERRITORIES IN UKRAINE

In a speech broadcast on television, charged with a highly nostalgic tone for the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of the occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

The Russian president held an act in the Kremlin together with the political elite of his country

During a symbolic act in the Kremlin, and in the presence of the country’s political elite, Putin has taken a new step in his offensive on Ukraine, ignoring the warnings of Western governments and the UN, who question the legal validity of this annexation.

The Russian president said that the inhabitants of the annexed Ukrainian regions will be “our citizens forever”.

“The inhabitants of Lugansk and Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia become our citizens forever,” Putin told the country’s political elite. “The people voted for our common future,” he added.

“Today we signed an agreement on the integration” of these regions to Russia, Putin declared before members of the government, deputies and senators and other representatives of the Russian state.

The president has gone back to the Soviet era and has appealed to tradition to defend that, outside of Russia, there are those who want to “return to their historical homeland.”

(With information from AFP and EFE)

KEEP READING:

Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia

While Putin announces annexations, Ukraine retook another town and surrounds two thousand Russians in a key city

Ukraine killed a senior official of the pro-Russian authorities during a missile operation in Kherson