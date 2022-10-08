Zelensky’s irony about the explosion on the Kerch bridge: “Today was a good day, unfortunately it was cloudy in Crimea”

Archive photo of the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, from August 23, 2022

The president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, ironic tonight about the strong explosion that destroyed part of the Crimean bridge, which connects it with Russia, with an unusual message of meteorological content: today it was “cloudy in Crimea”, although also “with heat”. ”.

“Today was a good and mostly sunny day on the territory of our state. It was about 20 degrees and sunny in much of the country. Unfortunately, it was cloudy in Crimea. Although it is also hot. But no matter what the clouds are, the Ukrainians know what to do. And they know our future is sunny.”

With those words, Zelensky began tonight his usual speech published on the networks with a direct allusion to Crimea on the same day that the partial destruction of the bridge that connects the peninsula with Russia, a symbol of the Russian annexation in 2014.

The moment of the explosion in the Kerch Strait

The strong explosion on the Crimean bridge set off alarms this Saturday in Moscow and Simferopol, where it is suspected that Ukraine is behind the partial destruction. In fact, the Crimean authorities attributed the explosion to “Ukrainian hooliganism”, while in Moscow some lawmakers attributed it to Ukraine’s secret services.

“This is a future without occupants. Throughout our territory, in particular in Crimea”Zelensky declared in his speech tonight, insisting that “if the occupiers flee while they have the opportunity, this will be the best option for them.” But “if forced to stay, any occupier can find a way to surrender to Ukrainian captivity,” he added.

The consequences of the explosion in the Kerch Strait

The Ukrainian president again guaranteed in this message “the preservation of the lives of all Russian soldiers who voluntarily lay down their arms and surrender.”

“Ukraine – he added – always adheres to all international norms and conventions. We will leave no other option for the occupants to trust.”

This is what the Crimean bridge looked like after the explosion

The bridge that has suffered the explosion is considered the jewel of Vladimir Putin in Crimea. In fact, the Russian president ordered the construction of the bridge over the Kerch Strait, considered the longest in Europe with its 19 kilometres. In May 2018, Putin inaugurated the automobile section and at the end of 2019 the railway section was also opened.

This Saturday, after the explosion, the Russian president ordered the creation of a government commission made up of several ministries to “find out the causes of the incident and eliminate the consequences as soon as possible.”

With information from EFE

Keep reading:

An explosion destroyed much of the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia with Crimea.

Why the destruction of the Crimean bridge is another heavy blow to Putin

This is what the Crimean bridge looked like after the explosion

The day Putin opened the Crimean bridge driving a truck

The shocking images of the explosion on the Kerch bridge, which connects Russia with Crimea

The Ukrainian army has already recovered more than 2,400 square kilometers of territory invaded by Russia