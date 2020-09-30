Zendaya in Talks to Star in A24 Ronnie Spector Biopic

Zendaya is entering into the footwear of Ronnie Spector, frontwoman of musical group the Ronettes, in an A24 and New Regency-produced biopic of her life.

Selection has confirmed that the movie firms have acquired Spector’s life rights in addition to her autobiography “Be My Child,” which Spector wrote with Vince Waldron. They’re eyeing Pulitzer-winner Jackie Sibblies Drury to write the script.

The biopic will place emphasis on Spector’s early profession, significantly on the formation of the Ronettes group and their subsequent signing to Phil Spector’s Philles Information. Whereas on the label, the band recorded their hit “Be My Child,” and Spector ultimately married the report producer. The movie may also observe their eventual divorce and Spector’s battle to acquire again the rights to her music.

Marc Platt, who’s presently producing “The Little Mermaid,” “Pricey Evan Hansen” and “Depraved” movie variations, has been tapped as a producer on the challenge. Spector herself is on board as an government producer as nicely, alongside her supervisor Jonathan Greenfield and Zendaya. Spector personally chosen the Emmy-winning actor to painting her.

Zendaya made historical past earlier this month because the youngest individual to win an Emmy award for lead actress in a drama sequence for her work as Rue in HBO’s “Euphoria.” Her upcoming tasks embrace Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” with Timothée Chalamet and “Malcom & Marie,” which she stars in alongside John David Washington and was simply bought to Netflix for $30 million. Zendaya is represented by CAA.

