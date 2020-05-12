Zendaya Reveals How Hugh Jackman Helped Her Through Trapeze Stunts On The Greatest Showman

A number of brief years in the past, Zendaya starred in successful film with one other former little one star in Zac Efron together with a-lister Hugh Jackman—each of whom know a factor or two about filming stunts for motion pictures. The Greatest Showman had catchy tunes and a heavy-hitting solid, nevertheless it additionally required Zendaya to learn to use the trapeze for some pivotal scenes. It was Hugh Jackman that helped her by the ordeal and you may inform she’s nonetheless a bit starstruck concerning the encouragement she bought from the multi-faceted actor.