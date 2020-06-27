Zendaya Reveals Why She Feels She Has Less Room To Make Mistakes In Hollywood

It is a fixed factor. Being a younger Disney actor, that is one degree, being a younger Black girl is one degree, after which being very laborious on myself is one other degree. It is also only a private worry. I wish to do a very good job, and generally that may trigger you to be terrified of issues. However I’ll say that there is one thing that occurs when a particular character comes alongside, for me no less than, and people fears soften away. They do not come again till it begins airing, which is once I began to get just a little scared once more. (Laughter.) However now, I am excited to return as a result of the motivation is to work more durable and grow to be a greater actress. I simply wish to get higher.