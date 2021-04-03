Zendaya to Voice Lola Bunny in ‘House Jam: A New Legacy’

Zendaya is voicing the character of Lola Bunny in the upcoming movie “House Jam: A New Legacy.”

The information was confirmed by way of the movie’s official Twitter account on Saturday. “Welcome to the Jam, @Zendaya,” the tweet reads, alongside a basketball emoji and a gif of Lola Bunny. Leisure Weekly was the primary to report the casting information.

“House Jam: A New Legacy,” which dropped its first trailer on Saturday morning, is about to launch each theatrically and on HBO Max in the U.S. on July 16.

The film sees Los Angeles Lakers celebrity LeBron James changing NBA legend Michael Jordan because the face of the “House Jam” franchise. The story follows James as he struggles to join together with his tech-savvy son Dom (Ceyair J. Wright), however when a CGI humanoid named Al G Rhythm (Don Cheadle) makes an attempt to steal James’ social media followers, the 2 are sucked into the “Warner 3000 leisure server-verse.” So as to save his son, James should defeat the Goon Squad — in fact, with the assistance of the Toon Squad, which incorporates Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Lola Bunny, Marvin the Martian, Porky Pig, Roadrunner and the remainder of the Looney Tunes.

