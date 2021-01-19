Zendaya, Tom Holland and Extra: Actors and Actors Talent Lineup

Selection and PBS SoCal introduced as we speak the actor lineup and schedule for the thirteenth season of their three-time EMMY® award-winning sequence Selection Studio: Actors on Actors.

The brand new season was filmed fully from the actors’ properties and consists of unique one-on-one conversations between prime performing expertise from potential contending motion pictures on this 12 months’s Academy Awards race. The episodes will premiere on PBS SoCal on Friday, March 5 at 8:00 pm, 8:30 pm, 9:00 pm and 9:30 pm. All episodes will stream on pbssocal.org and on the free PBS Video app following their premieres.

Selection Studio: Actors on Actors received a Daytime Emmy® award in 2019 and Los Angeles Space EMMY® awards for greatest leisure programming in 2015 and 2016. The sequence was produced by PBS SoCal in partnership with Selection Media, LLC.

Selection’s Actors on Actors situation will hit newsstands on Jan. 20 with clips showing on Selection.com beginning Jan. 19. All Selection.com Actors on Actors movies will likely be offered by Amazon Studios.

This season’s featured conversations are:

Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”) with Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Ben Affleck (“The Approach Again”) with Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

George Clooney (“The Midnight Sky”) with Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”)

Tom Holland (“Cherry”) with Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Andra Day (“The USA vs. Billie Vacation”) with Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night time in Miami”)

Jamie Dornan (“Wild Mountain Thyme”) with Eddie Redmayne (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Glenn Shut (“Hillbilly Elegy”) with Pete Davidson (“The King of Staten Island”)

Jared Leto (“The Little Issues”) with John David Washington (“Malcolm & Marie”)

Zendaya (“Malcolm & Marie”) with Carey Mulligan (“Promising Younger Girl”)

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metallic”) with Steven Yeun (“Minari”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Items of a Girl”) with Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)

“Given the earlier success of ‘Actors on Actors,’ Selection is as soon as once more excited to carry the 2021 model straight from the protection of the properties of this awards season’s excellent contenders,” mentioned Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, President and Group Writer of Selection. “Together with our good associate PBS SoCal, Selection’s three-time Emmy award-winning sequence permits our viewers to view intimate one-on-one conversations with the largest stars within the movie business.”

Selection Studio: Actors on Actors will air on PBS stations throughout the nation beginning in March, and on the WORLD Channel (examine native listings).