Zenless Zone Zero, from the creators of Genshin Impact, shows its action RPG in a new gameplay

The title takes us to New Eridu, a city that acts as the last refuge of humanity.

HoYoverse has carved a niche for itself in the video game world with the famous Genshin Impact experience, but its developers also want explore other territories with Zenless Zone Zero: an action RPG title that stands out for both the characters of anime style as for their frantic combats.

The gameplay lasts 18 minutesWe still don’t have many details about this experience, but from HoYoverse they want to keep the expectations of the public high with a gameplay of 18 minutes of duration that shows some of the most relevant characteristics of the delivery. This includes exploring the city of New Eriduthe fights against enemies and even a battle against a boss, although the studio has not missed the opportunity to show some cinematics and dialogues that will develop the story between fight and fight.

Ultimately, Zenless Zone Zero will lean heavily on a futuristic plot that will take us to the aforementioned post-apocalyptic metropolis of New Eridu, which acts as the last refuge of humanity. In this way, we can expect a plot that will combine its distinctive characters and the mysteries of the place with a combat system. more action oriented.

We will keep an eye on HoYoverse posts to know more data about Zenless Zone Zero, as well as its final release date. Meanwhile, we can continue enjoying the experience of Genshin Impact, which has already released a version 3.0 with 6 very outstanding new features and has announced a collaboration which will result in his first anime project. If you want to know more about HoYoverse’s work between video games, don’t hesitate to consult our Genshin Impact analysis.

