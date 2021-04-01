Zennen Clifton Boards Apple TV Plus as Creative Executive

Tv and movie government Zennen Clifton, who was most not too long ago government vp of 3BD Networks at studio 3BlackDot, is becoming a member of Apple TV Plus as a artistic government.

Clifton will work on the Los Angeles-based home growth workforce, reporting to move of growth and present programming Matt Cherniss.

At 3BD Networks, he led all direct-to-consumer content material initiatives as nicely as 3BD’s full-service branded content material studio. Previous to that, Clifton served as vp of TV and digital at MACRO, a world media model pushed by and consultant of the voices and views of individuals of coloration. The Princeton grad additionally co-founded full-service manufacturing firm No Label in 2016 with NBA All-Star Baron Davis to develop each long- and short-form content material for multicultural audiences; No Label has since developed tasks for Sony, Lionsgate, Amazon, MACRO and Warner Horizon.

Apple TV Plus, which launched in Nov. 2019, not too long ago touted its most-watched weekend within the service’s historical past with the premiere of the Fisher Stevens-directed “Palmer” starring Justin Timberlake, helped by the second seasons of interval comedy “Dickinson” and M. Night time Shyamalan’s psychological horror thriller “Servant.” The streaming service final week renewed “Making an attempt” for a 3rd season forward of its Season 2 premiere; alternate historical past drama “For All Mankind,” “Servant,” “Dickinson” and animated musical comedy “Central Park.”

Clifton isn’t the one latest addition to the Apple TV Plus workforce, which in January introduced on board JP Richards as head of its movie advertising technique. Cherniss, previously the pinnacle of WGN America, has been with Apple TV Plus since 2017.