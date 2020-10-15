Zhang Yimou’s Censored ‘One Second’ Finally Has a Release Date

After a lengthy tussle with China’s censorship authorities, director Zhang Yimou’s Cultural Revolution-set movie “One Second” will lastly hit native cinemas on Nov. 27, greater than a yr and a half after it was first set to debut.

The title was initially to premiere in competitors on the Berlin Movie Competition in February 2019, however was abruptly yanked from the lineup simply days earlier than as a result of “technical causes,” a frequent euphemism for state censorship in China. The incident stands as the very best profile case of censorship of Chinese language cinema overseas in recent times.

The newly authorised model of “One Second” clocks in at 104 minutes, a minute shorter than the listed run time when it was set to debut in Berlin.

Chinese language experiences have mentioned that the crew possible returned final October to their authentic taking pictures location on the sting of the Gobi desert within the Dunhuang, Gansu, province to shoot further footage, presumably to interchange any censored sections. The manufacturing workforce declined to formally affirm this, however the movie’s star, actor Zhang Yi (“Operation Purple Sea”) posted a new nonetheless from the shoot with the caption “returned to Dunhuang once more; anticipate [the film] sooner or later,” suggesting that re-shoots had occurred.

The movie tells the story of a robust bond that kinds between three characters performed by Yi, Liu Haocun, and Fan Wei due to a film. A brand new trailer depicts a gritty rural city throughout the Cultural Revolution interval the place residents have gathered to observe a projected movie, solely to search out that the print has been unwound, dragged via the filth and almost destroyed. They work collectively to restore it whilst a younger avenue urchin fights to steal it. The tone is feel-good and upbeat, comedic however not satirical, regardless of darkish components like a knife battle by which a man knocks mentioned younger urchin unconscious.

New promotional posters for the movie consist merely of a handwritten observe from Yimou, who writes, “I’ll by no means be capable to overlook the sensation I had when watching a movie once I was younger. That indescribable pleasure and pleasure was like a dream. Movie accompanies us as we get older. Desires comply with us are entire lives. There’ll all the time be a movie that you simply keep in mind your entire life. What you keep in mind maybe isn’t the movie itself, however the type of longing and expectation you get from trying up on the stars.”

He has beforehand known as “One Second” his “love letter to cinema.”

Yimou has already accomplished two different movies prepared for launch: crime drama “Below the Gentle,” which is able to debut later this yr, and thriller “Deadlock,” which additionally stars Yi and is about to hit in 2021. He lately additionally registered a new undertaking about a Chinese language sniper famend for his capability to take out American troopers throughout the Korean Struggle, which was lately authorised by authorities and cleared to start taking pictures.