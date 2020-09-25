Zhang Yimou’s ‘One Second’ Finally Passes Chinese Censorship

Chinese director Zhang Yimou’s Cultural Revolution-set movie “One Second” has in the end handed authorities censorship, clearing it for a theatrical launch in China, native studies and a picture of the approval doc circulating on-line present.

No launch date has but been set for the movie, however it’s listed on Chinese ticketing platforms as scheduled for this yr.

The title was set to premiere in competitors on the Berlin Movie Competition in February 2019, however was abruptly yanked from the lineup simply days earlier than its premiere because of “technical causes,” a standard euphemism for state censorship. The incident stands as the very best profile case of censorship of Chinese cinema overseas in recent times.

The newly accepted model of “One Second” clocks in at 104 minutes, a minute shorter than the listed run time when it was set to debut in Berlin.

Chinese studies have stated that the crew possible returned final October to their unique capturing location on the sting of the Gobi desert in Dunhuang, Gansu province to shoot further footage, presumably to interchange any censored sections. The manufacturing group declined to formally verify this, however the movie’s star, actor Zhang Yi (“Operation Purple Sea”) posted a brand new nonetheless from the shoot with the caption “returned to Dunhuang once more; count on [the film] sooner or later,” suggesting that re-shoots had been ongoing and {that a} launch could be on the horizon.

Simply round that point, director Zhang informed attendees of final yr’s Pingyao Intl. Movie Competition that he was “nonetheless unsure” when the movie would launch, stating: “I hope it may be seen by everybody as quickly as doable.” He has known as the movie his “love letter to cinema.”

Zhang has been maintaining busy within the meantime. Along with “One Second,” Zhang has no less than two different movies popping out in 2020: crime drama “Underneath the Mild,” which he directed, and “My Folks, My Hometown,” a patriotic movie set to debut over the Nationwide Day vacation on Oct. 1, which he govt produced. His thriller “Deadlock,” additionally starring Zhang Yi, is ready to hit in 2021.