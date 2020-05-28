General News

Zico, BVNDIT, Chungha, A.C.E, And More To Participate In 88rising’s Online Summer Festival

May 28, 2020
Up to date Could 28 KST: 

88rising has introduced that the web live performance can be postponed to a later date resulting from scheduling points.

Authentic Article: 

88rising has introduced the lineup for the summer time version of their on-line music pageant!

Beforehand, 88rising showcased Asian expertise all around the world in “Asia Rising Endlessly,” an internet music pageant that happened in early Could. The lineup included artists like CLC, Hyukoh, Kang Daniel, LOONA, Lim Kim, Dumbfoundead, mxmtoon, Wealthy Brian, Yuna, and extra.

On Could 27, 88rising introduced that the summer time version of “Asia Rising” would happen on Could 29 at 7 p.m. Pacific Time. The occasion will characteristic the artists Audrey Nuna, Shiny Vachirawit, BVNDIT, Dumbfoundead, DVWN, Greater Brothers, Luna Li, melovemealot, mxmtoon, Niki, Rainych Ran, Shawn Wasabi, Stephanie Poetri, Ylona Garcia, and Zico. Particular friends embrace A.C.E, Weki Meki’s Choi Yoojung, Chungha, and Mina Myoung.

At first, GOT7’s Jackson had been introduced as a part of the lineup, however 88rising later clarified that he wouldn’t be acting on this date resulting from scheduling points.

The occasion can be obtainable by way of 88rising’s TikTok channel.

