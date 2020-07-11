Zico Defends Himself Against “Betrayal” Jokes + Sunmi Explains Why She Hasn’t Done The “Any Track” Challenge

On the July 11 broadcast of JTBC’s “Ask Us Something,” Zico, Sunmi, and MONSTA X’s Joohoney and Shownu appeared as visitors.

Throughout the present, Zico was jokingly accused by the solid of betraying them. In a previous look, Zico had received the precise to seem not less than as soon as in each episode of the present. (This was executed via CGI and results.) Zico had additionally promised to speak to IU about getting her on the present. However when IU did seem, and the solid requested her if Zico had really useful the present, IU stated, “He really instructed me to go on a unique present.” The solid, in mock anger, unilaterally canceled their “contract” with Zico.

Zico stated, “On the time, I posted a video from the US by which I defined myself. Was that sufficient?” Min Kyung Hoon stated, “It wasn’t honest sufficient.”

Zico defined himself once more, saying, “The cause I didn’t advocate the present to IU was as a result of the present was already a serious league present on the time. Once you’re requested to advocate a music to take heed to, you don’t advocate a well-known one that individuals already know.”

Kim Heechul chimed in, “However we might positively advocate Zico.” Flustered, Zico stated, “Properly, then…” He continued, “However I actually like ‘Ask Us Something.’ That is the primary present that I scheduled after my comeback. It was No. 1. No, it was No. 0.”

Requested if this was the primary present he had gone on after his comeback, Zico hesitated and stated, “… ‘Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook.’” He defined, “As an alternative of a pure selection present, folks typically seem first on selection reveals which might be associated to music. That’s why Yoo Hee Yeol made that present in that format.”

However the solid rejected his clarification and stated, “Our present can also be a spread present associated to music.”

Zico complained, “To be trustworthy, I’ve one thing to say as properly. We made a promise collectively. It was so unfair that you simply canceled the contract.” The solid responded, “However we did present your face loads.” Kim Heechul famous, “For those who’re going to speak about guarantees, then you need to give your watch to Lee Soo Geun such as you stated. Folks nonetheless discuss to him about that.”

Sunmi additionally defined herself within the present after Lee Soo Geun stated, “I heard that you simply hate Zico’s ‘Any Track.’” To Zico’s shock, she stated frankly, “I do hate it.” She defined, “Once you flip the TV on, the primary channel you see is one which recommends motion pictures and dramas. The background music for that channel is ‘Any Track.’ I received so sick of listening to it.”

The solid famous that the music had additionally gone viral on social media and he or she stated, “That’s why I didn’t do the problem. Too many individuals had been doing it.” Requested if she had sworn off ever doing the problem, she stated, “No. If Zico helps me, I’ll do it proper now.”

Try their cute problem beneath!

