Zico Reveals His Unconventional Method For Reminding Himself Not To Forget Certain Items

Block B’s Zico talked about an uncommon behavior of his on the most recent episode of “Ask Us Something”!

On the July 11 episode of the JTBC selection present, Zico appeared as a visitor alongside Sunmi and MONSTA X’s Shownu and Joohoney.

Through the present’s signature guessing-game section, Zico requested the forged members to guess his distinctive technique for reminding himself to deliver sure objects together with him when he left the home. He requested, “When there’s an merchandise I want to recollect to take with me it doesn’t matter what, what do I do to make it possible for I don’t neglect it?”

After a flurry of incorrect guesses, Zico gave the forged members a touch by including, “It’s kind of a harmful technique.”

In the long run, Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul managed to guess the right reply: Zico left the merchandise he wanted to recollect outdoors his entrance door.

The opposite forged members expressed shock at Zico’s unconventional system, with Min Kyung Hoon exclaiming, “However somebody may take it!” Lee Sang Min enviously remarked, “That is the definition of flexing. I might by no means be capable to go away one thing outdoors, as a result of I’d be manner too apprehensive that somebody would possibly take it. [Zico’s] not apprehensive, although.”

Zico defined, “I’ve tried leaving the objects [I need to remember] inside, proper in entrance of the entrance door. However I’ve so many footwear there that I get confused, and I find yourself carelessly not noticing the objects I positioned there after I’m in a rush.”

“Nevertheless, if I put the objects outdoors the entrance door,” he went on, “after I open the door on my manner out, the door will get caught on them. So there’s no manner for me to neglect.”

Web optimization Jang Hoon requested what sort of objects he left outdoors, and Zico replied, “For instance, props that I want for a music video shoot. Equipment, items for folks I do know, issues like that.”

Kang Ho Dong interjected, “And nobody’s ever taken something?” Zico responded, “By no means. As a result of you know the way protected Korea is.”

Kim Heechul joked, “Attempt giving [Lee] Sang Min your property tackle. Your objects will begin disappearing tomorrow.” Zico then remarked, “To be sincere, the second that I made a decision to make this my quiz query, I assumed to myself that I ought to hand over this behavior.”

The most recent episode of "Ask Us Something" will quickly be obtainable with English subtitles on Viki.

