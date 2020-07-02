General News

Zico’s Collaboration With Rain “Summer time Hate” Rises To The Top Of Realtime Charts

July 2, 2020
Zico has risen to the highest of the realtime charts together with his newest observe!

On July 1, Zico launched the EP “Random Field,” with the title observe “Summer time Hate” that includes Rain. Written and co-composed by Zico, the tune is concerning the irritation that somebody feels by means of the intense warmth of a summer time day.

As of July 2 at 8:30 a.m. KST, “Summer time Hate” had risen to No. 1 on the realtime charts of Melon, Genie, and Bugs. It additionally ranked at No. 21 on Flo’s realtime chart and No. 56 on Soribada’s realtime chart.

This accomplishment has garnered extra consideration due to the present fierce competitors amongst feminine artists, with BLACKPINK, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, and Sunmi having made comebacks across the identical time.

Congratulations to Zico!

