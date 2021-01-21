Zidane denied that the elimination of Real Madrid was a shame and pointed against his players with a strong statement

Real Madrid’s coach, Zinedine Zidane, gives instructions to Vinicius Junior (EFE / JuanJo Martín).



It was a bummer. One of the worst defeats in the history of Real Madrid, which was eliminated in the Copa del Rey after losing 2 to 1 against Alcoyano, a team from the third division of Spain. On paper, a triumph for the team from the Spanish capital was taken for granted, however, the humble team from Alicante gave the hit.

The cast led by Zinedine Zidane I was winning with a goal from Eder Militao, but his rival, with one less player, turned the game around with so many Jose Solbes and Juanan Casanova in the supplementary. This result is a slap in the face for the White House since last week they lost in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup against Athletic Bilbao, who later won the final against Barcelona.

Real Madrid, which has multimillion-dollar sums to build its squad, was outmatched by a team whose budget is 800,000 euros and plays in Second Division B, a kind of third category.

After the match, Zidane appeared at the press conference and started defending his players. “We have tried. When the players are on the field they try to win. They have given everything on the field. We have had chances to score the second goal and when you don’t score it, then in a foul, what happened to us happens: 1-1. Then it has cost us, “he said.

After the two eliminations in a week, the Frenchman recognized that “this is football, it is very difficult. We play against a Second B team and normally we have to win the game. But it’s not a shame. These are things that happen in the career of a footballer. You have to take responsibility and keep working to get this out. It’s another painful day because we don’t like to lose ”.

Goal compact Alcoyano 2-1 Real Madrid

At the time of blame, he took charge of what happened and stated that “I am the coach, The responsibility is mine and I will assume it, as always. If we score another goal, the game changes. His goalkeeper has made two or three saves and when he doesn’t want to go in … But I have the responsibility and we are out ”.

When asked if this defeat was a shame, he replied that “it’s not a shame. These are things that happen in the career of a footballer. We have to keep working to get this out. It’s another painful day because we don’t like to lose ”.

On whether this was the worst defeat, he replied: “All defeats are painful, not this one in particular. I don’t like losing, neither do the players. As usual”.

Regarding his situation and his future in office, he indicated: “Well, when you lose there are always things that are talked about … Whatever has to happen will happen, I’m calm. When we are on the field what they want is to win the game. They try and sometimes different things happen. We have to assume it, I assume it and we will see what happens these days ”.

Finally he left a reflection and a message for your target: “The players and I are in the same boat. I think the players still believe in me, but you have to ask them . Now to think about the League and the Champions League. We have to concentrate, that things can be done ”.

His team is second in the Spanish League, two points behind Atlético de Madrid, but with two more games than the team he leads Diego Simeone.

At this time in Spain there is a wave of rumors and reports. There are also those who ask for the head of the French coach, such as the former Argentine goalkeeper Hugo Orlando Gatti, who in the program The beach bar it ruled that “Zidane has to go”.

The truth is that it is the first time that Zidane has gone through a crisis of this magnitude since he was a Real Madrid coach. According to his words and the doubt he raised about the arrival of his message to the players, it is possible that – if he continues in his position – the first thing that he must resolve is whether this team is willing to respond to him.

