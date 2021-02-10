Zidane’s unexpected attack of fury in Real Madrid’s victory after a week full of rumors about his future

The Real Madrid he beat at home at Getafe by 2 a 0 and shortened distance with the leader Atletico Madrid, in the match pending the first day of the Spanish League.

However, the weather continues to warm in the White House. And so their protagonists made it known. On many occasions non-verbal language says more than the words that any interpreter can provide; and the gesture of Zinedine Zidane He caught the attention of all viewers when he expressed his fury against a towel just before the end of the match.

The coach was discharged after a week full of rumors based on his possible departure from the Merengue. Even some means of Europe they announced the names of the candidates to replace the French.

Zidane’s anger against Getafe

In the same tune, Karim Benzema argued that “there is always noise at Real Madrid, because they are the best team in the world”. The scoring figure also recalled that the players keep their confidence intact in their goal of fighting for the title because they are very professional and know the capabilities they have under their belt.

The match took place at the stadium Alfredo Di Stéfano, in the city of Madrid, and the goals were converted by the French Karim Bemzema, 15 minutes into the end, and Ferland Mendy, at 21 of the same stage.

Benzema said that at Real Madrid there is always noise because it is the best in the world

With this victory, the Real Madrid, who caught up on the championship, reached the 46 units and stood at 5 points from the leader Atlético de Madrid, but with two more games played (22 against 20 of the team led by the Cholo Simeone). GetafeMeanwhile, he was left with 24 points and in thirteenth place.

Formations

Real Madrid: Courtois; Mendy, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo (Chust, min.86); Casemiro, Modric, Marvin (Arribas, min.55); Asensio (Isco, min.76), Vinícius y Benzema.

Getafe: David Soria; Damián, Cabaco (Timor, min.73), Sofian, Olivera; Portillo (Kubo, min.55), Maksimovic, Arambarri, Cucurella (Enes Unal, min.73); Ángel (Aleñá, min.55) and Cucho Hernández (Mata, min.55).

Goals: Benzema and Mendy.

Referee: Alberola Rojas (C. Castellano-Manchego). He cautioned Sofian with a yellow card (min.52) at Getafe; and to Mandy (min.71) at Real Madrid.

Stadium: Alfredo Di Stéfano.

