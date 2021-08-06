Ziddi Dil Maane Na (SAB) TV Serial Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Ziddi Dil Maane Na (SAB) : TV Serial Forged, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Forged Actual Title, Beginning Date and Extra
Ziddi Dil Maane Na is Indian romantic and youth-oriented tv display. It stars Shaleen Malhotra, Kunal Karan Kapoor, Diljot Chhabra, Aditya Deshmukh, Easy Kaul and Kaveri Priyam. Its tale revolves round a tender crew of SAF (Particular Motion Pressure), who to find love whilst pleasant their aspirations on the camp. The display is being made beneath the banner of Sunshine Productions. It’s scheduled to be liberate on August 2021.
|Title
|Ziddi Dil Maane Na
|Primary Forged
|Shaleen Malhotra
Kunal Karan Kapoor
Kaveri Priyam
Diljot Chhabra
Aditya Deshmukh
Easy Kaul
|Style
|Romance, Drama
|Director
|Now not To be had
|Manufacturer
|Sudhir Sharma
Seema Sharma
|Editor
|Now not To be had
|DoP
|Now not To be had
|Manufacturing Area
|Sunshine Productions,
Forged
Your complete forged of TV display Ziddi Dil Maane Na :
Shaleen Malhotra
As : Particular Agent Karan Shergill
Kunal Karan Kapoor
As : Sid Ganju
Kaveri Priyam
As : Dr Monami
Diljot Chhabra
As : Particular Agent Sanjana
Aditya Deshmukh
As : Faizi
Easy Kaul
As : Nurse Koel
Gulfam Khan
Nirbhay Takur
Raju Shrestha
Time
Ziddi Dil Maane Na will telecast Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on SAB TV channel. This display might change Kaatelal & Sons within the time slot. Its first promo used to be introduced on 16 July 2021. Different main points associated with the display are given beneath.
|Channel Title
|SAB TV
|Display Timings
|Monday to Friday at 7:30pm (anticipated)
|Working Time
|20-25 Mins
|Beginning Date
|August 2021
|Language
|Hindi
|Nation
|India
Promo
