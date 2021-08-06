Ziddi Dil Maane Na (SAB) TV Serial Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Ziddi Dil Maane Na (SAB) : TV Serial Forged, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Forged Actual Title, Beginning Date and Extra

Ziddi Dil Maane Na is Indian romantic and youth-oriented tv display. It stars Shaleen Malhotra, Kunal Karan Kapoor, Diljot Chhabra, Aditya Deshmukh, Easy Kaul and Kaveri Priyam. Its tale revolves round a tender crew of SAF (Particular Motion Pressure), who to find love whilst pleasant their aspirations on the camp. The display is being made beneath the banner of Sunshine Productions. It’s scheduled to be liberate on August 2021.

Title Ziddi Dil Maane Na Primary Forged Shaleen Malhotra

Kunal Karan Kapoor

Kaveri Priyam

Diljot Chhabra

Aditya Deshmukh

Easy Kaul Style Romance, Drama Director Now not To be had Manufacturer Sudhir Sharma

Seema Sharma Editor Now not To be had DoP Now not To be had Manufacturing Area Sunshine Productions,

Forged

Your complete forged of TV display Ziddi Dil Maane Na :

Shaleen Malhotra

As : Particular Agent Karan Shergill

Kunal Karan Kapoor

As : Sid Ganju

Kaveri Priyam

As : Dr Monami

Diljot Chhabra

As : Particular Agent Sanjana

Aditya Deshmukh

As : Faizi

Easy Kaul

As : Nurse Koel

Gulfam Khan

Nirbhay Takur

Raju Shrestha

Time

Ziddi Dil Maane Na will telecast Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on SAB TV channel. This display might change Kaatelal & Sons within the time slot. Its first promo used to be introduced on 16 July 2021. Different main points associated with the display are given beneath.

Channel Title SAB TV Display Timings Monday to Friday at 7:30pm (anticipated) Working Time 20-25 Mins Beginning Date August 2021 Language Hindi Nation India

Promo

If in case you have extra information about the display Ziddi Dil Maane Na, then please remark beneath down we attempt to replace it inside of an hour

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

Similar