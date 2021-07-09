Zika Virus: Central group of mavens leaves for Kerala to watch the placement of Zika virus throughout Corona disaster

Zika Virus Updates: A 6-member central group of mavens left for the southern state to watch the Zika virus state of affairs in Kerala and help the state govt in managing the circumstances. The Union Well being Ministry gave this data on Friday. To this point 14 circumstances of Zika virus had been reported in Kerala. An alert has been issued there.Additionally Learn – 80% circumstances of corona virus are coming from 90 districts, Maharashtra and Kerala at the leading edge: Ministry of Well being

In a press convention right here, Joint Secretary within the Ministry of Well being, Luv Agarwal mentioned, "Some circumstances of Zika have come from Kerala. A six-member group has been directed to succeed in there to watch the placement and help the state govt and help the state govt in managing Zika. Those come with public well being mavens, experts in mosquito-borne illnesses and mavens from AIIMS and so on.

The primary case of this mosquito-bite illness was once reported within the state on Thursday in a 24-year-old pregnant girl. In keeping with the state govt, the Nationwide Institute of Virology (NIV) showed 13 extra such circumstances on Friday. Signs of Zika are very similar to the ones of dengue, together with fever, pores and skin rash, and joint ache. Kerala Well being Minister Veena George mentioned that an motion plan has been ready to forestall the outbreak of Zika virus.

