Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana (Megastar Plus) TV Display Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana is an Indian tv serial directed by means of Rahib Siddiqui. The display stars Esha Kansara and Hasan Zaidi within the lead roles. It’s being made beneath the banner of Qissago Telefilms and produced by means of Zama Habib. The display is launched on 26 July 2021.

Identify Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana
Primary Solid Hasan Zaidi
Esha Kansara
Sudhir Pandey
Anita Kanwal
Ishan Dhawan
Ankit Narang
Style Drama
Director Rahib Siddiqui
Manufacturer Zama Habib
Ishrat Ara
Idea and Tale Zama Habib
Screenplay Zama Habib
Ghanshyam Bhatt
Discussion Zama Habib
Lyrics Zama Habib (Name track)
Song Theme Sajjad Ali
Shafat Ali
Background Song Shikhar-Manas
Anuj
Editor Masih Habib
DoP Satish Shetty
Manufacturing Head Punit Singh
Ingenious Director Indrajeet Mukherjee
Manufacturing Area Qissago Telefilms

Solid

The entire solid of TV display Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana :

Hasan Zaidi

As : Pritam

Esha Kansara

As : Amrita Sakhuja

Sudhir Pandey

As : Sukhbeer Sakhuja (Amrita’s Grandfather-in-law)

Sulbha Arya

As : Santosh Sakhuja/Santo (Amrita’s Grandmother-in-law)

Swati Shah

As : Nimmi Sakhuja/Nimmo (Amrita’s Sweetheart’s mother)

Ankit Narang

As : Angad Sakhuja (Amrita’s Brother-in-law)

Adarsh Gautam

As : Gurmeet Sakhuja (Amrita’s Better half’s father)

Dolly Chawla

As : Soniya Sakhuja (Amrita’s Sister-in-law)

Cheshta Mehta

As : Meera

Abhishek Soni

As : Sunny (Kabeer’s good friend)

Daksh Sharma

As : Rony (Kabeer’s good friend)

Preeti Mishra

Rajeev Mehra

As : Baljeet

Anita Kanwal

As : Pritam’s grandmother

Shweta Gautam

As : Vandana (Pritam’s mom)

Shubhangi Latkar

As : Aapa (Meera’s parent)

Kiran Karmarkar

As : Krishnakant (Meera’s father)

Ishan Dhawan

Gagan Gupta

Nakul Vaid

Jinal Jain

Kunal Singh Jerath

Time

Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana is telecast from Monday to Saturday at 7pm on Megastar Plus channel. The display changed Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani within the time slot. Its first promo used to be launched on 7 July 2021. The display may be to be had for on-line streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Different main points associated with the display are given underneath.

Channel Identify Megastar Plus
Display Timings Monday to Saturday at 7pm
Working Time 20-25 Mins
Beginning Date 26 July 2021
Filming Location Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Language Hindi
Nation India

Promo

