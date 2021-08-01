Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana (Megastar Plus) TV Display Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana (Megastar Plus) : TV Serial Solid, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Solid Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra

Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana is an Indian tv serial directed by means of Rahib Siddiqui. The display stars Esha Kansara and Hasan Zaidi within the lead roles. It’s being made beneath the banner of Qissago Telefilms and produced by means of Zama Habib. The display is launched on 26 July 2021.

Solid

The entire solid of TV display Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana :

Hasan Zaidi

As : Pritam

Esha Kansara

As : Amrita Sakhuja

Sudhir Pandey

As : Sukhbeer Sakhuja (Amrita’s Grandfather-in-law)

Sulbha Arya

As : Santosh Sakhuja/Santo (Amrita’s Grandmother-in-law)

Swati Shah

As : Nimmi Sakhuja/Nimmo (Amrita’s Sweetheart’s mother)

Ankit Narang

As : Angad Sakhuja (Amrita’s Brother-in-law)

Adarsh Gautam

As : Gurmeet Sakhuja (Amrita’s Better half’s father)

Dolly Chawla

As : Soniya Sakhuja (Amrita’s Sister-in-law)

Cheshta Mehta

As : Meera

Abhishek Soni

As : Sunny (Kabeer’s good friend)

Daksh Sharma

As : Rony (Kabeer’s good friend)

Preeti Mishra

Rajeev Mehra

As : Baljeet

Anita Kanwal

As : Pritam’s grandmother

Shweta Gautam

As : Vandana (Pritam’s mom)

Shubhangi Latkar

As : Aapa (Meera’s parent)

Kiran Karmarkar

As : Krishnakant (Meera’s father)

Ishan Dhawan

Gagan Gupta

Nakul Vaid

Jinal Jain

Kunal Singh Jerath

Time

Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana is telecast from Monday to Saturday at 7pm on Megastar Plus channel. The display changed Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani within the time slot. Its first promo used to be launched on 7 July 2021. The display may be to be had for on-line streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Different main points associated with the display are given underneath.

Channel Identify Megastar Plus Display Timings Monday to Saturday at 7pm Working Time 20-25 Mins Beginning Date 26 July 2021 Filming Location Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Language Hindi Nation India

Promo

