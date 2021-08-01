Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana (Megastar Plus) TV Display Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana (Megastar Plus) : TV Serial Solid, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Solid Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra
Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana is an Indian tv serial directed by means of Rahib Siddiqui. The display stars Esha Kansara and Hasan Zaidi within the lead roles. It’s being made beneath the banner of Qissago Telefilms and produced by means of Zama Habib. The display is launched on 26 July 2021.
|Identify
|Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana
|Primary Solid
|Hasan Zaidi
Esha Kansara
Sudhir Pandey
Anita Kanwal
Ishan Dhawan
Ankit Narang
|Style
|Drama
|Director
|Rahib Siddiqui
|Manufacturer
|Zama Habib
Ishrat Ara
|Idea and Tale
|Zama Habib
|Screenplay
|Zama Habib
Ghanshyam Bhatt
|Discussion
|Zama Habib
|Lyrics
|Zama Habib (Name track)
|Song Theme
|Sajjad Ali
Shafat Ali
|Background Song
|Shikhar-Manas
Anuj
|Editor
|Masih Habib
|DoP
|Satish Shetty
|Manufacturing Head
|Punit Singh
|Ingenious Director
|Indrajeet Mukherjee
|Manufacturing Area
|Qissago Telefilms
Solid
The entire solid of TV display Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana :
Hasan Zaidi
As : Pritam
Esha Kansara
As : Amrita Sakhuja
Sudhir Pandey
As : Sukhbeer Sakhuja (Amrita’s Grandfather-in-law)
Sulbha Arya
As : Santosh Sakhuja/Santo (Amrita’s Grandmother-in-law)
Swati Shah
As : Nimmi Sakhuja/Nimmo (Amrita’s Sweetheart’s mother)
Ankit Narang
As : Angad Sakhuja (Amrita’s Brother-in-law)
Adarsh Gautam
As : Gurmeet Sakhuja (Amrita’s Better half’s father)
Dolly Chawla
As : Soniya Sakhuja (Amrita’s Sister-in-law)
Cheshta Mehta
As : Meera
Abhishek Soni
As : Sunny (Kabeer’s good friend)
Daksh Sharma
As : Rony (Kabeer’s good friend)
Preeti Mishra
Rajeev Mehra
As : Baljeet
Anita Kanwal
As : Pritam’s grandmother
Shweta Gautam
As : Vandana (Pritam’s mom)
Shubhangi Latkar
As : Aapa (Meera’s parent)
Kiran Karmarkar
As : Krishnakant (Meera’s father)
Ishan Dhawan
Gagan Gupta
Nakul Vaid
Jinal Jain
Kunal Singh Jerath
Time
Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana is telecast from Monday to Saturday at 7pm on Megastar Plus channel. The display changed Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani within the time slot. Its first promo used to be launched on 7 July 2021. The display may be to be had for on-line streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Different main points associated with the display are given underneath.
|Channel Identify
|Megastar Plus
|Display Timings
|Monday to Saturday at 7pm
|Working Time
|20-25 Mins
|Beginning Date
|26 July 2021
|Filming Location
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Language
|Hindi
|Nation
|India
Promo
