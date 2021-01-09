Zinedine Zidane responded about the possible departure of Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid and fueled the rumors

Zidane spoke about the possible departure of Sergio Ramos

They are not easy days in the Real Madrid, where the results are positive but in the last hours the rumor began to spread strongly that Sergio Ramos could leave. The white captain did not accept the offer to renew his contract and, as if that was not enough to put his future in doubt, Zinedine Zidane nor did he rule out his possible departure.

At the press conference prior to the trip to Pamplona to face the Osasuna by Date 18 from LaLiga, the French coach was consulted on the situation of Ramos, and also Lucas Vazquez, who since January 1 they can already reach an agreement with any team.

“We have talked but in the end the important thing is that it be fixed. What I want for my players is that it be fixed as soon as possible, that they are prepared to play and train, to do things well, that is the most important thing, “he said. Zizou.

Zidane logically aspires to Sergio Ramos continue and it was clear when he recognized that he did not want to see him or Lucas Vázquez with another shirt, but he discarded the goodbye of either: “I don’t want him but in football you never know. What we want for the players is to get it fixed. They know what I think and we’ll see what happens, for now Sergio and Lucas are here”.

On the other hand, the French strategist referred to the possibility of being present in The Sadar after having confirmed that does not have coronavirus. You can finally direct after giving two negative results in the tests you have undergone, after having contact with a positive in COVID-19.

“I was waiting but in the end I got negative. We were prepared in case something happened to me, but the important thing is that the team is well. At the end I can be and we focus on the game, “he valued.

Among other topics, Zidane talked about the chance to see Eden Hazard in the team after a month and a half without starting a game in the eleven. “He is with us training regularly, I don’t know if it’s for 90 minutes or for how long, that is seen in the field. We will see how many minutes he plays tomorrow and in the next matches. Let’s go little by little”, He confessed. Since the Belgian player recovered from his last injury he has hardly played 29 minutes in two games.

Finally, the DT of the Real Madrid transferred all his support to Karim Benzema, who will be tried for complicity in a blackmail case with a sexual video of the player Mathieu Valbuena.

“I totally support it. I know they are not easy situations but the important thing is what I see and it is fine, he abstracts from all this and concentrates on his work, his family and what he likes. It is a complicated situation that is going to be fixed; but I see him well, doing what he likes and making the fans happy on the pitch, “he said. Zizou.

