‘Ziyara’s’ Simone Bitton Looks for Morocco’s Forgotten Jewish Heritage

Simone Bitton, a Paris-based, French-Moroccan director whose work has primarily targeting the historical past and cultures of North Africa and the Center East, makes her debut within the Masters part at IDFA—arguably probably the most prestigious of the documentary competition’s strands—with the world premiere of “Ziyara.”

Bitton herself has blended emotions in regards to the accolade, as she makes fairly clear. “I don’t contemplate myself a grasp,” she says. “I do know that I’ve some type of expertise and possibly my expertise is a little bit explicit, however to be a grasp, I’m unsure I prefer it. It places you in a class, it labels you: ‘That’s it—that’s what she’s doing’—and I hope to do extra movies and possibly completely different movies. Nonetheless, I take it as an honor.”

For her newest movie, Bitton returned to her homeland, the place “ziyara”—or “the go to of the saints—is a well-liked custom shared by each Jews and Muslims. Pilgrims spend a couple of days visiting the tombs of saints to hope and commune with nature, have fun outside, meet new folks and trade concepts, and Bitton makes use of this as a option to perceive the nation’s Jewish heritage. Within the Fifties, some 300,000 Jews lived in Morocco, though most, together with Bitton’s household, left the nation after the Six-Day Battle in 1967. Their presence can nonetheless be felt in cemeteries, synagogues and shrines, nevertheless, and so Bitton travels to those locations, interviewing those that reminisce in regards to the 50s, in addition to younger folks and students who’re impressed by these untold tales.

In some ways, it’s a really private journey for Bitton. “I’m going to the very place the place all of me began,” she says. “Morocco is the place the place I used to be born, the place my household title is throughout tombs—it’s a quite common Jewish title in Morocco—and it’s highly effective once you uncover this historical past. I left Morocco after I was 11, and I began coming again about 15 years later, visiting extra typically, with the rising feeling that I’m changing into extra myself by going again.”

“Ziyara”

Courtesy of Cine Sud Promotion/La Prod/Novak Prod

Nevertheless, the movie itself is just not a private journey into her household’s historical past: she mentions her family members in passing, and although Bitton makes use of photos from her personal household photograph album, together with footage of her mom and father, she doesn’t dwell on them. For Bitton, it’s the broader story—one that may be gleaned from these outdated symbols, visiting the spiritual websites, and investigating this previous—that’s of curiosity. “Moroccan Jews and Arab Jews basically, we’re like dinosaurs,” she says. “We’re like a disappearing species. After one technology, there shall be no extra of us. There are already only a few of us who outline ourselves as Arab Jews. We’re scattered, we turned British, French, Israelis, no matter. The youngsters now not speak Arabic, it was an exodus, and it went very, very quick.”

The concept to make “Ziyara” got here when Bitton began to go to Jewish cemeteries and shrines in Morocco. “What occurred was, [after] assembly these modest, humble Muslim households who’re taking good care of these locations, initially, my dialect got here again. I believed I had forgotten all the pieces. In Morocco, I used to be acknowledged for what I’m, and it was a really sturdy feeling. When it occurred, I believed, ‘I need to make a movie with these folks.’”

As she has achieved all through her illustrious profession, Bitton brings an inimitable and thought-provoking new perspective to the complexities of the Arab world. “I used to be within the trauma of the Muslims who’ve been disadvantaged of their Jewish neighbors and Jewish buddies,” she says. “I believe that the Moroccan society and all of the Arab societies are nonetheless traumatized by having misplaced their Jews. This isn’t mentioned fairly often, however I believe it’s time to deal with it—earlier than it’s too late.”