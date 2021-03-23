Zlatan Ibrahimovic broke down in tears in full press conference

Zlatan Ibrahimovic broke down in tears at a press conference

Zlatan Ibrahimovic He was excited this Monday at his first press conference when he returned with the selection of Sweden four years after his resignation when asked about his family’s reaction. It’s not a good question. I was with Vincent (one of his sons) and he started crying when I left him. But it’s all good … ”, said the forward, who had to take a brief pause and wipe his tears.

The 39-year-old star is the great novelty of the list to face the first two qualifying commitments for Qatar 2022 against Georgia and Kosovo and the friendly against Estonia. Ibra withdrew from the national team after Euro 2016But he hinted last autumn that he wanted to return and met with Sweden coach Jan Andersson, whom he had criticized several times in the past for not including players of foreign origin.

When I asked, they were all positive. When it comes to playing for your country, nobody is opposed. It’s just about giving up or not”, Said the scorer about the reaction of his closest people to a possible return to Sweden.

As he had done a few days ago in an interview broadcast by the Federation Swedish, Ibrahimovic He reiterated that he was coming back for his performance at Milan, not for his name: “I’m here because I deserve it, what I did before doesn’t matter at all.” In turn, he explained that over time he has become more patient: “The older I get, the more patience I have. Both on the court and off it ”.

Author of 62 goals with the Swedish jersey and after having spoken with the coach about a return to the national team, Ibrahimovic ensures that the objective of this round is not only individual: “I’m not here to do my own ‘show’. I am just a piece of a puzzle in the middle of many other pieces, ”he insisted. “But if you ask me … I’m the best in the world!” He joked.

Zlatan returns to play for the Swedish national team (AFP)

Time does not seem to have passed by the Swedish giant, who is in top form this season at the A league despite the injuries. The ex Barcelona Y Manchester UnitedAmong others, he admitted that when he was not part of the national team, he lived the games like a fan: “All the time I have followed the national team and playing in it is the greatest thing you can do as a footballer. As I followed her, deep down inside I said to myself: ‘I think I could contribute.’

Except for a last minute setback, Ibra will wear the Swedish jersey again on Thursday against Georgia, coached by the French Willy Sagnol, in the debut of the qualification for the 2022 World Cup. The Nordic team’s historical top scorer, with 62 goals in 116 games, confessed that if he had said “no” to return, he would have regretted within a year, and highlighted that the important thing is “to keep doing what you love as long as you can.”

