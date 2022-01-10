Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a goal in Milan’s win and equaled Cristiano Ronaldo’s mark

The AC Milan, with two goals from his captain Théo Hernandez, celebrated this Sunday by winning 3-0 at Venezia in a day in which Zlatan Ibrahimovic he reached a Cristiano Ronaldo record and was vital in leading his team to the top of Serie A, at least until Inter play.

The set of Stefano Pioli He opened the scoring after two minutes of play after a great collective move on the left that ended with a touch to the middle in the area for the Swedish striker to convert his first goal of 2022. At 40, the experienced forward managed to score goals against 80 different teams, thus equaling a figure that now shares with the Portuguese of the Manchester United.

What’s more, Ibrahimovic He has been scoring in 24 different years, from 1999 to the present and despite his age there are still no plans for his retirement. This season several injuries kept him away from the field of play, but reality shows that in 790 minutes played he has accumulated eight goals and gave two assists in Serie A, a contest that he now leads momentarily.

The AC Milan is leader of the standings with 48 units, two more than Inter, which has two fewer games, and five more than the Naples, who closes the podium. Inter, who did not play on Thursday due to casualties due to Covid-19 in the Bologna, will regain the leadership in case of obtaining a victory against Lazio, at the close of this 21st date of the A league.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has 570 goals in his professional career (Reuters)

The Milan did not miss the opportunity to sit for a few hours on the throne of the Italian championship thanks to a comfortable victory against the Venezia, who struggles not to be relegated, in the 400th match in the A league from the rossonero technician Stefano Pioli.

Captain in the beginning of 2022 in the absence of Romagnoli, Calabria, The Kessié, Théo Hernandez showed his good moment of form. The French defender, formerly of Real Madrid, participated in the play of the first goal, the work of Ibrahimovic, who thus made us forget the missed penalty against Roma on Thursday.

Théo made it 2-0 with a low-angle shot in minute 48 and was sentenced from a penalty kick in minute 59. “Captain? It is an honor ”, he affirmed after the end of the duel.

Later, Napoli and Atalanta also added the three points to stay comfortably in the Top4. The painting led by Luciano Spalletti surpassed by the minimum Sampdoria at Diego Armando Maradona thanks to a bit of Andrea Petagna. For their part, Atalanta won 6-2 in their visit to Udinese.

The 21st date of Series A is also disturbed by the pandemic of covid-19, but no match was canceled, unlike the previous date, where four matches could not be played. Only two of the ten games scheduled for Sunday were postponed: Torino-Fiorentina went to Monday, and Cagliari-Bologna to Tuesday.

With information from AFP