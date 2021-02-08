Zlatan Ibrahimovic shone with 2 goals, surpassed the 500 goal barrier and led Milan to the top of Serie A

Zlatan Ibrahimovic It’s like wine: it gets better over time. This was demonstrated (once again) in victory that the Milan got in front of Crotone, in the meeting corresponding to the date 21 of Series A.

Thanks to the talent and scoring ability of the legendary Swedish striker, the Milan was imposed in front of Crotone by 4 a 0 at Giuseppe Meazza. In addition, the Red-black reached the top of the championship and confirmed his great present after what had been the victory for 2 a 1 in front of Bologna.

The other side was his rival, who was humiliated again after the defeat by 3 a 0 that he had suffered in his last presentation in front of the Genoa. Therefore, while the northern power took hold at the tip of the Football, the Crotone he fails to take off from the bottom of the table and his destiny seems to be doomed with descent.

Since the beginning of the match, the Milan exposed his hierarchy and managed to open the scoring through an excellent offensive combination that concluded with both Zlatan Ibrahimovic, when the stopwatch read half an hour.

While the Crotone He tried to reduce the weapons of the homeowner, in the second half came the second goal from the legendary Swede that confirmed the local triumph. As additional data, the Scandinavian overcame the barrier of 500 conquests, since their celebration in duplicate was taken to the account of the 501 screams throughout his career.

When the duel was resolved it appeared Ante Rebic to transform the victory into a win, since the Croatian also stood out with a double.

With the three points guaranteed, the team led by Stefano Pioli regained the top of the championship with 49 units, while the set led by Giovanni Stroppa sank into 20th place with the meager harvest of 12 points.

The next day of the A league will face the Milan away from home against Spice Football, Meanwhile he Crotone It will be measured in its stadium against Sassuolo, in a key duel for permanence.

