Zlatan Ibrahimovic turned 40 and gave himself a Ferrari for USD 540 thousand that was added to his luxurious collection of cars

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale (@Ibra_official)

Extravagant as usual Zlatan Ibrahimovic This Sunday he turned 40 and threw the house out the window. The Milan player added to his luxurious and exclusive car collection a Ferrari SF90 Stradale híbrida (three electric motors and one combustion) valued at 540 thousand dollars, but it is not the first car from the legendary Maranello factory that he acquires.

“Happy birthday Zlatan”, put the Swede on his Twitter account where he showed off his latest purchase. The super sports machine that integrates the range of Hypercars, a variant that is above super sports cars, has an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h, which completes it in just 2.5 seconds. The 0 to 200 km / h takes just 7 seconds.

The mechanics are adjusted to the new impeller technology and in the style of Formula 1 cars, it has a hybrid motorization, which is composed of a 4.0-liter V8 turbo gasoline engine with 780 horsepower and three electric motors that add 220 horsepower. The box is an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic. The total power is 1,000 horses.

The cake they prepared for him at Milan

With these technical characteristics, the car has 100 kilos more than the conventional model and reaches 1,670 kilos. Although it can reach a maximum speed of 340 km / h. With his new toy, Zlatan has a collection whose total amount is close to USD 5.5 million, at least in the vehicles that are known to him.

The gunner who returned to the Football In the past season you already know what it is to have a Maranello car since in its stages in Juventus (2004 to 2006) and Inter (2006 to 2009), it had already collected another four

The first one he bought was a “Enzo”, Which pays tribute to the creator of the brand. It is one of the most exclusive cars and is from 2002. For reference, in a recent auction a similar model was sold for USD 1.36 million. Its technology was based on the F1 cars of that time, when it shone Michael sSchumacher, with a carbon fiber body and changes to the steering wheel. Although Ibrahimovic was rarely seen driving it.

Zlatan on his Maserati (menchic.it)

Then he added a F360 and later indulged in a F430 Spider, whose price at its launch was USD 163 thousand and it can reach 0-100 km / h in four seconds.

Later, he bought a Monza SP2, which was also given to him for his 38th birthday and is one of the 499 units made of this model. This is the most expensive car of all the ones he bought and is around the USD 2 million. It reaches 340 km / h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.9 seconds.

Italian cars are his forte and he also has a Maserati Gran Turismo MC Stradale around $ 126k. Under the hood, it is powered by a 450-horsepower V8 engine and has a top speed of 300 km / h.

The Swede with the Porsche 918 Spyder (Credit: @MarkoEdfelt).

When he returned to Italy and rejoined Milan, he was seen arriving at training with a Lamborghini Urus from USD 218. This model is a favorite of footballers, including Cristiano Ronaldo, who was recently seen driving to Carrington (site of Manchester United’s training center) in one of them.

In addition, Ibrahimovic pointed to another of the meccas of European motorsport and has a German stronghold like the Porsche 918 Spyder that in 2014 came to be worth USD 952 thousand. Only 918 models of the super sports car were made, which was completely sold out in 2015. It was only the second plug-in hybrid car that Porsche produced.

Another German classic in his possession is a Audi RS6 Avant, and in the most radical variant of this family type with super sports car genetics, which ranges from USD 100 thousand. Finally, beyond all his ostentation, Zlatan did not forget his origins and when he became an ambassador for the Swedish manufacturer Volvo, he drove a modest XC40 of USD 54 thousand.

