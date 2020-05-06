Zoë Kravitz: 7 Fascinating Facts About The Batman’s New Catwoman

I had fairly lengthy hair, truly, on the time, and I had had brief hair once I was like 17 or one thing. And George noticed some image [from that time] — it was a very punky haircut, and he was like, ‘I actually like this! May you do it once more?’ And I used to be form of like, ‘Oh, man. I would just grown my hair out.’ However as soon as we truly talked concerning the character somewhat bit extra, and we form of constructed it into her backstory, the concept that she lower her hair off to try to look much less female, in order that she would not be fascinating to Immortan Joe. And as soon as we had that idea, I used to be all in. I beloved that about her. And I just like the haircut. After which it was straightforward to deal with as a result of there’s sand all over the place. I did not have to love take care of that.