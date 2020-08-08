Zoë Kravitz Calls Out Hulu for After ‘Excessive Constancy’ Cancellation

At some point after Hulu canceled her collection “Excessive Constancy” after one season, star Zoë Kravitz known as out the streaming service for not having reveals with a lot range.

Kravitz took to her Instagram on Thursday to publish some behind-the-scenes images along with her “Excessive Constancy” solid members after information broke that the present was canceled.

“I wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity household. Thanks for all of the love and coronary heart you place into this present. I’m in awe of all of you. And thanks to everybody who watched, liked and supported us. #breakupssuck,” she wrote.

A number of actors, together with Tessa Thompson, Reese Witherspoon, Halle Berry and others, commented on the images, providing condolences that the present is not going to proceed.

“I’ll miss you alllllllllllll a lot,” Thompson commented.

Kravitz replied to her, “It’s cool. At the least Hulu has a ton of different reveals starring girls of coloration we are able to watch. Oh wait.”

“Excessive Constancy” was a gender-bending, trendy reimagining of the 2000 movie starring John Cusack, with Kravitz enjoying his position. She starred as Rob, a pop culture-obsessed proprietor of a report retailer. Jake Lacy, Da’Vine Pleasure Randolph and David H. Holmes rounded out the solid of the one season, which was critically praised.

On an episode of Selection and iHeartRadio’s “The Huge Ticket” podcast earlier this 12 months, Kravitz had spoken concerning the fan suggestions she’d gotten concerning the illustration on “Excessive Constancy.”

“The quantity of feedback, DMs, issues on Twitter, articles written about Brown girls who love music, have been afraid of dedication, who’ve by no means seen an individual like them on tv — they really feel seen for the primary time,” she mentioned. “I’ve a pal who — one in all his finest buddies loves punk music and is homosexual — it’s like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t imagine I’m watching a homosexual man in a Minor Risk shirt. I’ve by no means seen that earlier than.’ Simply breaking away from the stereotypes, I really feel like individuals want that. So I really feel very fortunate to have been capable of ship that, as a result of some of the essential issues for me was authenticity and bringing an actual world to life. I’ve lived in New York for a very long time, and in lots of methods this was a love letter to New York with all its messiness and variety.