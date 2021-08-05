‘Zoey’s Bizarre Playlist’ Vacation Film In The Works At Roku

Zoey’s Bizarre Playlist might get a brand new rent on existence at Roku.

Lionsgate Tv, which produces the canceled NBC collection, is in complex negotiations with streaming software maker Roku — which is creating a push into unique content material — for a vacation film according to the cult display. A deal isn’t carried out but, resources inform The Hollywood Reporter, with some forged negotiations nonetheless to near.

Lionsgate and Roku declined remark.

NBC canceled Zoey’s Bizarre Playlist in June after two seasons. Lionsgate explored transferring the musical dramedy starring Jane Levy to NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming platform, however the two aspects couldn’t come to phrases. This sort of transfer would have required new offers to be finished for such things as streaming rights (which Hulu recently holds) and most probably had been a large issue within the discussions.

If a deal is finished, it might be every other step into unique programming for Roku. The streaming corporate bought the library of short-form streamer Quibi previous this 12 months, rebranding the ones presentations as Roku Originals. The corporate additionally purchased the library and manufacturing studio for venerable house growth collection This Previous Area, which contains 1,500 episodes’ price of previous presentations and rights to circulation new episodes of the collection and spouse display Ask This Previous Area once they air on PBS.

Austin Winsberg created Zoey’s Bizarre Playlist and govt produces with Kim Tannenbaum, Eric Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, David Blackman, Daniel Inkeles and Sam Laybourne. Along with Levy, the display stars Alex Newell, Skylar Astin, John Clarence Stewart, Mary Steenburgen, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, Lauren Graham and Harvey Guillén.