‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,’ ‘Good Women’ Finales – Variety

The season finales of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” and “Good Women” scored first rate rankings boosts on Sunday evening.

Jane Levy’s musical dramedy scored a 0.four score amongst adults 18-49 and drew just below 2 million viewers. Though that’s an uptick from the penultimate episode, it nonetheless represents solely the season present’s season common in each metrics. In the meantime “Good Women” additionally ticked as much as a 0.four and round 1.eight million viewers, a three-week viewership excessive. Earlier within the evening, “The Wall” ticked as much as a 0.5 and three million viewers, adopted by “Little Huge Photographs” which got here in even at a 0.three and a couple of.5 million viewers, its smallest viewers of the season up to now.

ABC gained the evening total, with “American Idol” main they means at a 0.9 (a slight dip from final Sunday) and 6.four million viewers. “The Rookie” got here in even at a 0.7 and nearly precisely 5 million complete viewers. “America’s Funniest Residence Movies” aired its first new episode in a month to a 0.7 score and 5.2 million viewers, its lowest tally since mid-January.

Over on CBS, “60 Minutes” delivered a 0.7 and 9.1 million viewers, adopted by the community’s Sunday film exhibiting of “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Misplaced Ark,” which lassoed up a 0.6 score and 5.three million viewers. A “Man With a Plan” replay rounded off the evening with a 0.four and a couple of.7 million viewers.

Fox’s Animation Domination lineup was break up between two exhibits that got here in even, “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers” at a 0.5), and two exhibits which ticked down week-to-week, “Household Man” and “Duncanville” at a 0.5 and a 0.three respectively.

Lastly on the CW, “Batwoman” delivered a 0.2 and 673,000 pairs of eyeballs, adopted by “Supergirl” with a 0.1 and 605,000 viewers.