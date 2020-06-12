‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Renewed for Season 2 at NBC – Variety

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” has been renewed for a second season at NBC, Variety has discovered.

“We have been overwhelmed by the quantity of people that fell in love with ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ and the way a lot pleasure it delivered to everybody,” help Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming for NBC Leisure. We’re thrilled to deliver it again and may’t wait to see how Zoey’s journey continues.”

The sequence facilities on Zoey Clarke (Jane Levy), a pc coder dwelling in San Francisco. After an uncommon occasion, Zoey, all of a sudden begins to listen to the innermost desires, ideas and wishes of the individuals round her by way of common songs. At first, she questions her personal sanity, however after getting some steering from her musically adept neighbor, Mo (Alex Newell), and making a breakthrough together with her ailing father (Peter Gallagher), Zoey quickly realizes this undesirable curse could be an extremely great reward as she connects with the world like by no means earlier than.

The sequence additionally stars Skylar Astin, John Clarence Stewart, Mary Steenburgen, Lauren Graham, and extra. Austin Winsberg writes and government produces. Kim Tannenbaum and Eric Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, David Blackman, Daniel Inkeles and Sam Laybourne additionally function government producers. Jason Wang, Samantha McIntyre and Davah Avena function co-executive producers with Dan Magnante, Michele Greco and Mandy Moore serving as producers. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” is produced by Lionsgate and Common Tv in affiliation with the Tannenbaum Firm, Feigco Leisure and Common Music Group’s Polygram Leisure.

Within the Nielsen Reside+7 scores, the present has averaged a 0.7 score in adults 18-49 and three.1 million viewers per episode. Per NBC, the sequence premiere has grown to a 3.Three score and seven.9 million viewers throughout digital and linear platforms thus far.

Information of the renewal comes only a day after NBC introduced it was cancelling two freshman reveals — “Excellent Concord,” a comedy starring Bradley Whitford, and “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector,” based mostly on the novel by Jeffery Deaver.