‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Star Jane Levy Talks Season 2 – Variety

Jane Levy might haven’t been a singer earlier than snagging the title function in NBC’s “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” however she definitely is now.

Within the quirky collection, she performs a pc programmer who can hear what individuals are considering and feeling by means of tune. With a second season within the works, she’s already considering of the artists she’d like to cowl.

“I might love to listen to some nation music,” Levy says on Thursday’s episode of the Variety and iHeart podcast “The Huge Ticket.” “If there’s any style that’s about like a craving coronary heart, it’s nation. I do know Bonnie Raitt’s not nation, however she form of is. I might love for any person to sing Bonnie Raitt. She’s one in all my favourite musical artists of all time.”

Whereas Levy says it’s been nice to specific herself by means of tune and dance, she admits it’s been a hustle.

For the eighth episode, she needed to be taught six numbers, together with one accompanied by 200 extras. “We took three days off of manufacturing in order that I may be taught these dance numbers, however that’s nonetheless probably not that a lot time,” Levy defined. “Additionally I’ve to report all of the music, pre-record all of it. So there was days the place in episode seven, proper earlier than we shoot eight, the place I’d get off of set, and so they’d be like, ‘Okay, Jane has one hour earlier than her turnaround will get screwed up. Drive her a half hour to the school the place we’re going to shoot.’ I’m in my pajamas. I get 10 minutes of rehearsal with the 200 extras, the evening earlier than we truly shoot it. So I’m within the house one time, earlier than we do it. It was loopy, however we pulled it off.”

Whereas a musical comedy collection doesn’t sound like it will cope with heavy points, “Zoey” tackles them head on. Peter Gallagher performs Zoey’s dad Mitch, who has a uncommon neurological illness and dies within the season finale however not earlier than dropping the power to speak. He’s primarily based on present creator Austin Winsberg’s father. “I do consider most all people requested Austin if he would rethink having Mitch die within the finale, additionally as a result of Peter Gallagher is so superb and we’ll miss him, and likewise the viewers loves him,” Levy stated. “However Austin stood agency, and that is the story that they got down to inform.”

Levy additionally weighed in on who’s the higher love curiosity for Zoey — Max or Simon. Hear what she has to say above. You can too discover “The Huge Ticket” at iHeartRadio or wherever you hearken to your favourite podcasts.