Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’s Jane Levy Has Thoughts About ‘Team Max Vs. Team Simon’ Debate

I’ve a pair issues to say. One, I believe ‘Jealous’ was so good and in addition so sizzling. I used to be like, ‘Simon’s sizzling! Simon’s so sizzling! Simon is so sizzling!’ Zoey feels that manner. Jane feels that manner. However he’s tousled, he’s confused. However he’s sizzling, so in brief time period you’re like, ‘OK, Simon’s actually sizzling however in the long run, Max is rather like so candy and identical to humorous and he’s obtained all of it.’ Zoey doesn’t have to decide on proper now. She simply misplaced her father. I’ll say that each musical numbers, John Clarence Stewart was wonderful, Skyler doing John Legend does all kinds of issues without delay. He’s romantic, he’s candy, he’s humorous, he’s awkward, he’s horny.