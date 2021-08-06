‘Zoey’s Ordinary Playlist’ Renewed On Roku For Season 3 Film

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

Zoey’s Ordinary Playlist may just it nonetheless be a bunch? Streaming participant Roku is nearing a deal for a two-hour ultimate movie for the canceled NBC musical drama, TVLine has realized.

We pay attention that if the photograph – which used to be set to look on The Roku Channel all through the vacation season – plays smartly, Roku might be able to order further episodes. New offers with the principle solid, led via Jane Levy, are lately being labored out.

Representatives for Lionsgate (which produces) Zoey’s) and Roku declined to remark in this tale.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here