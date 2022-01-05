Zombie Army 4: Dead War targets a Nintendo Switch release after registering in Europe

Zombie Army Trilogy, a pack with other games in the saga, has been available on the console for a few months.

The success of Nintendo Switch In sales, with nearly 100 million consoles sold before the Christmas season, the different companies in the sector are not shy about financing adaptations of some of their productions. The last to reach the hybrid system aims to be Zombie Army 4: Dead War.

The information comes through the European content classification system, better known by its acronym in English. GO, which listed on December 31 the launch of this aterrador shooter from the creators of Sniper Elite 4. Now we just have to wait for a statement or trailer from Rebellion confirming it, although its announcement may be being reserved for a future Nintendo Direct.

Its landing in the Japanese system could coincide with the second anniversary of its launch, when it was released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One proposing to players to save humanity from a undead apocalypse in the middle of World War II. “Confront the forces of darkness in canals full of corpses, survive the zombie zoo and enter dark and unspeakable environments that no one has entered … and lived to tell the tale!”, Present its authors.

If you want to know more, or hesitate to take a look at the analysis of Zombie Army 4: Dead War published on the pages of 3DJuegos that said in its final lines: “It is the best title of the saga, and a whole step forward in the correct address”.

Meanwhile, the Zombie Army Trilogy is also available on Nintendo Switch, a pack that includes up to three campaigns to kill hundreds of enemies.

