“Zombie Detective” Cast Reveals What To Look Forward To In The Drama

The solid of KBS 2TV’s “Zombie Detective” talked about the important thing factors to look out for within the upcoming drama!

“Zombie Detective” is a comedy a couple of zombie in his second 12 months of resurrection who turns into a detective and desperately searches for fact about his previous. Choi Jin Hyuk can be starring as Kim Moo Younger, the titular zombie detective who struggles to adapt to his new life and coexist with people. Park Ju Hyun will tackle the position of Gong Seon Ji, a author of an investigative journalism program with unequalled optimism, tenacity, and a way of justice. Kwon Hwa Woon will play the position of the violent crime detective Cha Do Hyun.

Choi Jin Hyuk chosen his distinctive position as a zombie as one thing to look out for, saying, “Though I constantly seem as a zombie, I believe you’ll take pleasure in seeing the clumsy aspect of my character Kim Moo Younger, who finally ends up not being the scary form of zombie.” He famous that the lighthearted chemistry between Kim Moo Younger and Gong Seon Ji can be one other focal point, foreshadowing the synergy between two characters with their very own distinct personalities.

Not like typical zombie productions during which zombies threaten the peace of the human world, “Zombie Detective” presents a contemporary tackle the theme. Park Ju Hyun commented, “It’s attention-grabbing {that a} zombie and a human should work collectively as a way to hold order on the planet. The story of those particular characters is one thing to look ahead to.”

Kwon Hwa Woon added, “I consider this drama as a brand new style, fully separate out of your typical zombie movie. There are a number of enjoyable and refreshing scenes, so I believe it’s a drama that everybody will take pleasure in.”

“Zombie Detective” is about to premiere on September 21 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Take a look at a teaser for the drama beneath!

