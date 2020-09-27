“Zombie Detective” Choi Jin Hyuk Takes On A Group Of Kids As Clients

KBS 2TV’s new drama “Zombie Detective” has revealed a sneak peek of its subsequent episode!

Spoilers

On the earlier episode of “Zombie Detective,” zombie Kim Moo Younger (performed by Choi Jin Hyuk) got here to phrases along with his destiny and started coaching to seem human once more. Within the course of, he by chance witnessed a homicide, and he ended up changing into a “zombie detective” after receiving the important thing to a personal investigator’s workplace and ID from the unknown dying man.

Within the upcoming episode of the drama, Kim Moo Younger will set out on his new profession by taking over a case dropped at him by a gaggle of kids. A trio of elementary college college students led by Lee Joon Woo (Sung Min Joon), the younger nephew of Gong Seon Ji (Park Ju Hyun), method Kim Moo Younger and supply him 500 gained (roughly 43 cents) to discover a lacking canine.

After listening to their preliminary supply, Kim Moo Younger responds with disbelief on the children’ proposed price, and on the finish of some hilariously petty squabbling, they lastly carry out the massive weapons: a crisp 5000 gained (roughly $4) invoice.

Nevertheless, Kim Moo Younger positive factors extra from his encounter with the youngsters than simply 5000 gained. Not solely does he assist them with their case, however in addition they wind up unexpectedly serving to him in his quest to search out clues about his forgotten previous. Moreover, as Gong Seon Ji’s nephew, Lee Joon Woo finally ends up bringing her and Kim Moo Younger collectively.

The following episode of “Zombie Detective” will air on September 28 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

